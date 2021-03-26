USHL Hockey: Black Hawks don't show enough compete in 4-1 loss

Fargo scored just 1 minute and 14 second in as Cody Monds blasted from the left wing found its way through traffic and beat a shielded Waterloo goalie Jack Williams. The Force made it 2-0 on a Ryan Richardson goal with 11:46 left.

The Black Hawks cut their deficit in half when Jonah Copre scored his third goal of the season on a 4-on-4 opportunity as Ethan Szmagaj and Ryan O’Hara assisted with 2:01 left in the opening period.

But Fargo stretched the lead back to two quickly in the second as Monds found a unchecked Bear Hughes in front of the Black Hawks’ net and Hughes lifted a back-handed shot past Williams just 1:04 into the period.

Richardson, who skates on Fargo's fourth line, added his second of the game 6:22 into the third to make it 4-1, but Waterloo had nothing in its tank to make any kind of run at the Force.

The Black Hawks played without leading scorer Max Sasson who missed the game with injury. Sasson, 16 goals and 21 assists, has been red-hot over the past month as seven times in the prior 11 games he had two or more points in a game.