USHL Hockey: Black Hawks don't show enough compete in 4-1 loss

WATERLOO -- A lot of things have went against the Waterloo Black Hawks during the 2020-21 United States Hockey League season.
Injuries and COVID-19 quarantines have handcuffed the team early and of late. But not once during Waterloo's 17-24-1 season has head coach P.K. O'Handley had to question his team effort.
If there has been one thing that has been consistent with the Black Hawks through their first 41 games it was competitiveness.
Game 42 was something O'Handley hopes was an anomaly.
Western Conference leading Fargo scored early and controlled the puck and pace of play for nearly 60 minutes while handed Waterloo a 4-1 loss Friday inside Young Arena.
"We were off big time," O'Handley said. "There was not a lot of compete, not a lot of smarts and we just didn't have it from the get-go to the end."
The Force outshot the Black Hawks, 39-17, and probably had a three-to-one advantage in prime scoring opportunities.
"The bright spot was penalty killing which we did too much of," O'Handley continued. "That was not a good game by our group in any way, shape or form. It is about the first time I really can say that I challenge our compete level, our execution level or level all the way around."
Fargo scored just 1 minute and 14 second in as Cody Monds blasted from the left wing found its way through traffic and beat a shielded Waterloo goalie Jack Williams. The Force made it 2-0 on a Ryan Richardson goal with 11:46 left.
The Black Hawks cut their deficit in half when Jonah Copre scored his third goal of the season on a 4-on-4 opportunity as Ethan Szmagaj and Ryan O’Hara assisted with 2:01 left in the opening period.
But Fargo stretched the lead back to two quickly in the second as Monds found a unchecked Bear Hughes in front of the Black Hawks’ net and Hughes lifted a back-handed shot past Williams just 1:04 into the period.
Richardson, who skates on Fargo's fourth line, added his second of the game 6:22 into the third to make it 4-1, but Waterloo had nothing in its tank to make any kind of run at the Force.
The Black Hawks played without leading scorer Max Sasson who missed the game with injury. Sasson, 16 goals and 21 assists, has been red-hot over the past month as seven times in the prior 11 games he had two or more points in a game.
Waterloo also did not have Dane Montgomery for the second straight game, another one of its top scorers, and top scoring defenseman David Gucciardi, who had 15 points in 25 games, has not played in the month of March and has missed the last 11 games.