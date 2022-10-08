USHL Hockey: Black Hawks dominate Tri-City in home opener

WATERLOO – The message was fairly simple from Waterloo Black Hawks’ head coach Matt Smaby after 20 minutes of play.

“Stick with it…he can’t save them all,” Smaby told his team after a scoreless first period against defending Anderson Cup Champion Tri-City in which Waterloo controlled play from start to finish.

The Black Hawks took the message to heart an Aaron Pionk goal midway through the second period put Waterloo head and the Black Hawks kept on moving forward to score a 4-1 victory over Tri-City in their regular-season home opener.

After a disappointing loss in its only game last weekend, Smaby challenged Waterloo to be better in front of its home crowd.

“I thought the boys bought into what we wanted to do,” Smaby said. “It was a long tough week. I think everyone, top to bottom, was disappointed in last week and wanted to respond.”

The first two periods were much of the same thing, Waterloo on the attack, and Tri-City defending. The Black Hawks out-shot the Storm, 16-5, in the first, and 15-3, in the second period.

It took nearly 30 minutes of pressing the issue before Waterloo’s effort paid off. Defensemen Aaron Pionk scored his second goal of the season on assists from Gavin Lindberg and Tyler Procious to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

“We were getting good looks, good chances,” Smaby said. “We were playing well, doing a lot of good things…they stuck with it and were eventually rewarded for it.”

Waterloo stayed aggressive in the third despite holding a narrow lead and that aggression paid off when defenseman Sam Rinzel got in deep and set up Jake McLean for his first goal of the season from in close just 3 minutes and 33 seconds into the third for a 2-0 lead. It was Rinzel’s third assist in four games.

And then Gavyn Thoreson put the game out of reach on on a mini-breakaway with 6:42 left on the clock as he got in behind the Storm defense and puck found his stick. As he closed in on Tri-City goalie Karlis Mezargs, he deked Mezargs to the ice and scored top shelf.

Tri-City broke up Emmet Croteau’s shutout bid with 59 seconds left with a Dane Dowiak power-play goal, but Pionk scored his second of the game into an empty net with 13 ticks left to seal the deal.

Score by periods

Tri-City;0;0;1 -- 1

Waterloo;0;1;3-- 4

First Period: No scoring. Penalties – David Sacco, TC (checking from behind), 8:57; Oliver Flynn, Wat (interference), 14:14, Nick Roukounakis, TC (roughing), 16:30, Gavin O’Connell, Wat (roughing), 16:30. Arvega Hovespyan, TC (slashing), 18:46.

Second period: 1. Waterloo, Aaron Pionk (Gavin Lindberg, Tyler Procious), 8:49. Penalties – Tanner Adams, TC (holding), 18:02.

Third period: 2. Waterloo, Jake McLean (Sam Rinzel), 3:33, 3. Waterloo, Gavyn Thoreson (Ben Robertson), 13:18, 4. Tri-City, Dane Dowiak (Kieran Cerian, Drew Montgomery), 19:00, pp, 5. Waterloo, Pionk, (unassisted), 19:47, sh, en. Penalties – Connor Brown, Wat (interference), 14:17, Jaedon Kerr, Wat (roughing), 18:25.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Tri-City;5;3;9 -- 17

Waterloo;16;15;12 – 43

Goalies – Tri City, Karlis Mezargs (39 saves). Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (16 Saves).