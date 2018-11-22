WATERLOO -- Apparently, the Waterloo Black Hawks did not satisfy their appetites during Thanksgiving Day dinner.
They took care of that at Young Arena later in the day.
The Black Hawks feasted on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, outshooting the visitors 43-14 en route to a 4-1 United States Hockey League victory Thursday.
Vladislav Firstov scored twice, and goalie Logan Stein pitched a shutout for 54 minutes as Waterloo (11-4-3-1) and Cedar Rapids (8-7-2-0) met for the annual holiday game that began in 2000.
Wednesday night, the Black Hawks played a strong opening 40 minutes and led 2-1 before a dismal third period results in a 4-2 defeat at Sioux City.
Thursday, the Black Hawks slammed on the gas early and never let off.
"Challenged the guys before the game ... we didn't play a good third period last night," head coach P.K. O'Handley said. "I thought our commitment level to play the right way was on full display tonight. It is pretty simple ... when you play the right way, you get rewarded.
Three second-period goals opened the game up as Brahden Engum, Emil Ohrvall and Firstov all scored.
Waterloo set the tone in the opening period, out-shooting Cedar Rapids 15-6, but had nothing to show for it.
"Their kid played really well in the first period. I thought we had some really good looks," O'Handley said. "In the second, we made a couple of adjustments. It just goes to playing the right way. I don't think anybody was discouraged about not scoring in the first."
Engum, one of two recently acquired players, scored from the left point just 2:43 into the second period. The goal came after Black Hawks' associate head coach Shane Fukushima talked to the team about getting more traffic in front of RoughRider goalie Blake Pietila and the blue-liners taking more shots.
Engum, playing in his sixth game since being acquired from Central Illinois, whistled his shot through several players.
"The message was to get more pucks and traffic to the net, and be smarter how we got pucks and traffic to the net," Engum said. "We definitely came together tonight as a group, especially after a tough one last night."
Engum played 12 games last season and 16 this year before finding the back of the net.
"Definitely a monkey off my back, but obviously it doesn't mean as much if you don't finish the game," Engum smiled.
Matej Blumel made it 2-0 with a great feed from Emil Ohrvall, who missed an open net, but raced around to the back of the net and fired a pass to Blumel for a one-timer with 5:04 remaining. Just two minutes later, Firstov gathered a loose puck in the slot and made it 3-0.
Waterloo and Cedar Rapids play again Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
