USHL Hockey: Black Hawks crush Tri-City in a rout

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks scored three times in a minute in the first period and the kept their feet on the gas in a 7-1 United States Hockey League victory over the Tri-City Storm Friday at Young Arena.

The goal output was a season high as the Black Hawks who won their third straight to improve to 7-5-0.

Garrett Schifsky scored twice and five other Waterloo players scored in the first of two games this weekend against the Tri-City.

The offensive explosion was good sight to see for Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby.

“When you look at the analytics, look at the numbers we really haven’t created a ton,” Smaby said. “It was nice to see some go in the net. That is a good thing. But there are definitely areas of our game we have to clean up.

“We are playing a good team tomorrow night and we have to be sharp and have the same effort and intensity we saw out there tonight.”

Zach Bade got Waterloo on the scoreboard first when a great outlet pass by defenseman Jaedon Kerr sprung Bade and Jake McLean on break. Bade’s point-blank wrister found the back of net just 6:55 into the game

Then the Black Hawks got really hot.

McLean made it 2-0 when a shot from the win bounce to him and he swooped around the goalie and back-handed the puck in with 8:33 left in the period. Waterloo would score twice more in the next 60 seconds.

Eighteen seconds after McLean’s goal, Connor Brown scored when his attempted pass across the crease to an open teammate bounced back to his stick where he deposited the puck into an empty net with 8:33 left. Forty-two seconds later, Gennadi Chaly scored and just like that it was 4-0.

Tri-City scored to early in the second, but Waterloo got goals from Garrett Schifsky and James Hong while on a five-minute power-play, and then Schifsky scored again, another power-play goal, with 6:51 left in the second for a 7-1 lead.

“I thought we came with a lot of energy, a fast start and put it on them right away,” Schifsky said. “We got to keep working at it. I think once you get moving, get going, get your adrenaline going then it is just playing hockey out there and bounces go your way when you are playing good.

“It was important to keep our foot on the gas (playing with the lead), it is important to keep playing the right way for 60 minutes.”

Ben Robertson, Gavin Lindberg and Nicholas DeGraves all had two assists in the game, and goalie Jack Spicer won his second straight start making 13 saves. Waterloo outshot Tri-City, 35-15.

The two teams square off again Saturday at Young Arena.