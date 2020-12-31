USHL hockey: Black Hawks close year with solid win over Des Moines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

LaStarza scored on a nifty back-handed shot that slipped between the pipes and Des Moines goalie Remington Keopple.

With 9:09 left in the first, defensemen Ethan Szmagaj pinched in and scored on assists from Ryan O’Hara and Wyatt Schingoethe.

Des Moines was stymied until 12:51 was left in the third when Tanner Latsch finally pushed one past Glockner. But Gucciardi scored his first goal as a Black Hawk with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left to seal it.

“We were upset about yesterday’s game,” said forward Wyatt Schingoethe, who had a pair of assists in the game. “This segment we really wanted to go 4-0 and what happened last night we felt we should’ve won that game so we wanted to come out strong tonight.

“Scoring in the first minute kind of gets the nerves out of the way after losing the game the way we did yesterday. Got us to playing the way we had been before that and a score like that really got us back going strong.”

The victory saw Waterloo with its fourth win in its last five games to improve to 5-7-0 overall.

“It has been a crazy year, but we’ve had a pretty good start after Christmas,” O’Handley said. “I think there is pretty good resolve in the room to keep it going and to improve every day.