USHL Hockey: Black Hawks can't rally in loss to USA NTDP

University of North Dakota commit and 2021 Phase I draft pick David Klee fires a puck between Aaron Pionk (left) and Garrett Lindberg (right) in the final minutes of a scrimmage at Waterloo Main Camp in July.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Despite outshooting the USA Hockey NTDP team, 35-24, the Waterloo Black Hawks dropped their final game of the USHL Fall Classic Sunday, 3-2.
A late rally by the Hawks fell short as the start the season, 1-1.
After no scoring in the first period, Team USA scored back-to-back goals from Will Smith and Gabe Perreault within a two minute stretch late in the second.
Griffin Erdman scored for the second time in as many games on an assist from Gavin Lindberg with 3:37 left in the second to cut Waterloo’s deficit in half after two periods.
In the third, Kai Janviriya scored for USA to make it 3-1, before Lindberg scored on a power play less than two minutes later with 4:59 left. Sam Rinzel and Aaron Pionk assisted on the goal.
Emmett Croteau stopped 21 of 24 shots he faced for the Black Hawks.
Waterloo returns to action next Saturday at Des Moines.
