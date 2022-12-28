 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEDNESDAY REPLAY | USHL

USHL Hockey: Black Hawks can't bury chances, fall to Dubuque, 5-2

  • 0

WATERLOO – Waterloo Black Hawks head coach Matt Smaby had no fault with his team’s compete level Wednesday.

He did, however, believe that at times the Black Hawks made things a little too easy for their opponents.

Zach Bade winning shootout goal vs. Cedar Rapids

The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored twice in the last minute of a period and Saints goalie Paxton Geisel was strong between the pipes as Dubuque scored a 5-2 win at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action.

“Without being able to take a look at the whole thing, I actually thought we played hard,” Smaby said. “We had a lots of chances and we didn’t bury. We gave up a few goals that maybe were a little too easy and that killed us.”

It started off well for the Black Hawks when Zach Bade buried home a rebound just 4 minutes and 11 seconds into the first period. But the Saints answered just 1 minute and 40 seconds later on the first of two Max Burkholder goals.

The killer for Waterloo was Brayden Morrison’s goal with .05 seconds left in the first when the Fighting Saints raced up ice with a late rush, going the length of the ice in less than 10 seconds to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Owen Michels made it 3-1 Dubuque just 5:51 into the second, before Waterloo cut its deficit to 3-2 with 12:43 left in the middle period. Unfortunately, despite out-shooting the Fighting Saints, 16-6 in the second, the Black Hawks could get no closer. Then, with 38 seconds left in the period and Burkholder scored a power-play goal on a one-timer to give Dubuque a 4-2 lead after two.

“We would’ve like to gotten one on the power play if not a couple,” Smaby said Waterloo’s 0-for-4 performance on the power play. “We need to get a stop on the kill. We need to do a better job there.”

Waterloo once again had the better chances in the third, again nearly quadrupling the Fighting Saints in shots, 19-4, but it was Ryan St. Louis goal with 5:09 left that finished off the Black Hawks.

“I think if we bear down on a couple of the chances we had we have a different game,” Smaby said. “Not disappointed with the effort, felt we were working, but a few lapses killed us throughout the game.

“He (Geisel) did a good job, made some big saves and stops and they did a great job of clearing out our second chances around the net and that is just hockey. But we got to wipe it, get ready to get back to work because we have a lot of hockey left to play this weekend.”

Waterloo is at Sioux Falls on Friday before returning home for a New Year’s Eve contest on Saturday against Youngstown at 6:05 p.m.

PHOTOS: Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints 122822

The Waterloo Black Hawks hosted the Dubuque Fighting Saints Wednesday at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action. 

1 of 11

Dubuque 5, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Dubuque;2;2;1  -- 5

Waterloo;1;1;0 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Zach Bade (Gavin Lindberg, Ben Robertson), 4:11, 2. Dubuque, Max Burkholder (Brayden Morrison, Max Montes), 5:51, 3. Dubuque, Morrison (Jake Sondreal, Jayden Jubenvill), 19:59. Penalties – Fisher Scott, Dub (holding), 6:56.

SECOND PERIOD – 4. Dubuque, Owen Michaels (Michael Burchill, Ryan St. Louis), 5:38, 5. Waterloo, Myles Hilman (Griffin Erdman, Owen Baker), 7:17. 6. Waterloo, Burkholder (R. St. Louis, Lucas St. Louis), 19:22, pp. Penalties – Sondreal, Dub (hooking), :26, Erdman, Wat (tripping), 17:55.

THIRD PERIOD – 7. Dubuque, R. St. Louis (Paxton Geisel), 14:51. Penalties – Caelum Dick, Dub (slashing), 6:49, Fisher, Dub (roughing), 15:19,

SHOTS ON GOAL

Dubuque;9;5;4 – 18

Waterloo;6;16;19  -- 41

Goalies – Dubuque, Paxton Geisel (39 Saves). Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (13 Saves).

