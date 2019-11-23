WATERLOO — What a difference a day makes.
One night after skating in what could have been their worst outing of the year, the Waterloo Black Hawks came back with a vengeance as they defeated Cedar Rapids 4-2 in USHL action Saturday at Young Arena.
In Friday night’s loss to Dubuque (7-1), not a lot of things went right for the home team.
Saturday night, the Black Hawks were a more disciplined team as they dominated the RoughRiders from start to finish.
“I think last night we played at our worst and we played a stinker,” Black Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley said. “It wasn’t just one or two guys, it was everybody. Tonight we rebounded well. We challenged the guys this morning to go out and find a way to rebound and they did.”
The Hawks (12-4-1) rebounded quickly and put the first four goals on the board.
It started with Griffin Ness’ juke of Riders netminder Derek Mullahy.
The Black Hawks added to their advantage in the second frame as Connor Caponi rifled a shot from the bottom of the circle through the middle that found the nylon off a skate for a 2-0 lead.
As the second period was winding down, the Hawks capitalized on a power play opportunity with a goal from Ryder Rolston.
Rolston scored again in the final frame.
Riding a 4-0 lead, the Black Hawks’ defense took a breath and the Riders cut into their deficit with two third-period goals.
“I think the guys were tested and there was a little will by them to hold them off,” said O’Handley. “They did what they had to do and they made some great blocks and good saves down there at the end. They rebounded well tonight.”
In the final five minutes the Black hawks had to fight off a five-on-three situation for 57 seconds and were successful.
Goalie Logan Stein padded down tw shots and blocked another pair, while the defensemen came to his aid and laid down in front of three attempts, not allowing the puck near Stein’s crease.
“We played with a little emergency tonight for each other,” said Stein. “Last night was horrible and we had a hiccup there. Tonight we came out and played with more confidence and the way we need to.
“It was a needed win.”
Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Cedar Rapids 0 0 2 — 2
Waterloo 1 2 1 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Griffin Ness (Xander Lampaa, Keighan Gerrie) 7:25. Penalties—Ignat Belov, CR (elbowing)1:04, Wyatt Schingoethe, Wat. (hooking) 9:47, Gerrie, Wat. (high sticking) 18:24.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Connor Caponi (Xander Lampaa, Ethan Szmagaj) 7:37, 3. Waterloo, Ryder Rolston (Schingoethe, Ness) 19:40pp. Penalties—Jacob Bengtsson, Wat. (interference) 2:20, Michael Suda, CR (interference) 2:44, Ben Meehan, CR (roughing) 18:32, Jackson Jutting, CR (holding) 18:32, Lampaa, Wat. (roughing) 18:32.
THIRD PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Rolston (Ondrej Psenicka) 2:07, 5. Cedar Rapids, Jack Millar (Michael Posma) 3:41, 6. Cedar Rapids, Jack O’Leary (Jutting, Darian Gotz) 14 21. Penalties—Ryan Drkulec, Wat. (tripping) 14:36, Ness, Wat. (hooking) 15:40.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Cedar Rapids 7 6 10 — 23
Waterloo 6 15 13 — 34
Goaltenders—Cedar Rapids, Derek Mullahy (30 saves), Waterloo, Logan Stein (21 saves).
Officials—Referee—Jake Jackson. Linesmen—Aaron McCrary and John Rey.
