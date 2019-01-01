WATERLOO -- Jared Moe posted a shutout and Waterloo capitalized on three first-period power-play opportunities on the way to a 4-0 United States Hockey League shutout of Madison Monday.
Moe stopped 32 shots for his first shutout of the season and got all the offensive support he needed early.
Joe Cassetti opened the power-play splurge at 7:19 of the first, Solag Bakich tacked on the next two with Griffin Ness and James Marooney assisting on both.
Cassetti capped the scoring with :01 remaining when he put the puck into an empty net.
Waterloo improved to 18-7-3-1 on the season while Madison fell to 6-16-2-2. The Black Hawks return to action Friday at Sioux Falls before hosting Lincoln Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.