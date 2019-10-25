WATERLOO -- Waterloo broke open a tight game with a four-goal second period and improved to 7-0 Friday with a 5-0 shutout of Green Bay at Young Arena.
After a scoreless first period, Connor Caponi got the Black Hawks on the scoreboard at the 5:04 mark of the second. Patrick Guzzo made it 2-0 midway through the period, then Ryder Rolston and Wyatt Schingoethe scored less than a minute apart to make it 4-0.
Keighan Gerrie added a shorthanded goal into an empty net late in the third period.
Waterloo goaltender Logan Stein recorded his second shutout of the season and lowered his goals-against average to 0.50.
Green Bay fell to 4-5 on the season.
