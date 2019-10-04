WATERLOO — Judging the Waterloo Black Hawks on their 1-3-1 preseason record where they gave up an average of four goals a game would be premature.
That proved true last weekend when Waterloo opened the 2019-20 United States Hockey League season with a pair of wins at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh to kick off their 62-game regular-season slate. In those two games, Waterloo allowed just three goals and was perfect on 10 penalty kill shifts.
“The preseason is a lot of learning, a lot of different players and a lot of different combinations,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “Once we settled in and got some combinations that we knew had some chemistry, the team changed.”
Waterloo opened with overtime victories over defending Anderson Cup champion Tri-City and Fargo, and O’Handley said the results were a better representation of the Black Hawks team he expects to see.
“We are not perfect as it relates to connecting all the dots,” O’Handley added. “I think we are playing more connected. I think we are playing with more purpose.”
Back in August before Waterloo reported for preseason camp, O’Handley said he had no idea how many games his team would win in 2019-20, but added that he had a different feeling over previous teams based on the players he had back.
The deck looks stacked as the Black Hawks return seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie, all of whom played significant minutes for Waterloo’s playoff team, including key leaders in Griffin Ness and Connor Caponi.
“Both of those guys have a real good knowledge of who we want to be or at least an idea of what we want to be,” O’Handley said. “It is really at this point refreshing to have two guys with great leadership qualities ... guys who have separated themselves as players who first know the ideas of what we are trying to do and second are willing and able to communicate that on a daily basis.”
Ness (16 goals, 17 assists) along with veteran Wyatt Schingoethe (11 goals, 22 assists) are the top two returning scorers on a team that also returns forwards Xander Lamppa, Kyle Haskins, Ryan Drkulec, Patrick Guzzo and Caponi and added high-scoring players in Ryder Rolston, Matt Argentina and Keighan Gerrie.
“I know I’m super excited for this year,” Ness said prior to the preseason. “We have a lot of good guys back, a lot of people coming back that got some experience last year, too. I’ve got to lead by example, got to get our team gelling right away and get that chem (chemistry) going and then just going out and doing what we can to exceed those expectations we have.”
O’Handley said the forward group is talented, but also has to realize nothing will come easy.
“I think it has been a little frustrating that we have been a little too fancy and a little bit in the sense making too many presumptions that we are going to skate down and score,” O’Handley said. “That is not reality. We’re working through that. I’d like to think we will get through that sooner rather than later, but that is a psyche in the room that we have to simplify our approach and be fundamentally strong with the skill level we have and then the rest takes care of itself.
“As normal, and not surprising, we are a little backwards in that time frame.”
Defense was thought to be a strength before the preseason, and then that grouped struggled.
Four veterans are back in Jacob Bengtsson, Brehdan Engum, Nic Belpedio (acquired in a trade with Muskegon) and Ethan Szmagaj, while Mason Reiners saw a little action late in the season.
To see that group struggle early surprised O’Handley.
“If there was one concerning point in the preseason it is we have experienced defensemen in our system and that was a bit of a struggle early on,” O’Handley said. “That, I think, resolved itself rather rapidly, at least through two games where we simplified it and got pucks out and kept pucks in. That is what we have to do and that is what we are built on.
“I have to give our defensive corps a lot of credit for the two regular-season games. I thought they responded after what I would consider a tough preseason for the group.”
In net, Waterloo returns 16-game winner Logan Stein and added Phase II draft pick and Vermont recruit Gabriel Carriere, who picked up both wins in Pittsburgh.
“We want a healthy goalie competition,” O’Handley said. “I don’t think the days of this being a one-goalie league are around anymore. I think you have to have two guys that both can play, and right now we feel we have two guys that can play.”
As far as the USHL, O’Handley says nothing has changed.
“It is going to be hard again,” he said. “It is just hard. It is a grind ... a long, long season. Everything is a little bit scrambly right now and to try to articulate that to 17-, 18-year olds that what it looks like today will look way different in December, way different in February, and way, way different in April.
“We have to put one foot in front of the other and keeping moving forward. The league is good. It is hard. It is going to be as always a battle every night.”
