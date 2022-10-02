USHL Hockey: Black Hawks are cannon fodder for Bucs

DES MOINES — The Waterloo Black Hawks dropped their second straight game, 4-3, to the Des Moines Buccaneers to fall to 1-2 on the season Saturday.

Des Moines did not wait long to jump ahead of the Black Hawks with a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes of action.

The Bucs struck early in the first period with a goal just over 11 minutes into the frame. Des Moines forward Joey Muldowney beat Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau high on his glove side to put the Bucs ahead 1-0.

With one minute remaining in the period, Waterloo coughed the puck up attempting to escape their defending zone. Des Moines capitalized on the mistake as forward Ethan Fredericks redirected a Lubomir Kupco shot from the point to put Des Moines ahead by two.

The early success did not stop at the end of the first period for the Bucs as Henry Bartle added to the Bucs score just 13 seconds into the second period.

The Black Hawks bounced back with six minutes remaining in the period as Waterloo forward Gavin Lindberg connected on an assist from Grayson Badger.

Trailing 3-1, the Black Hawks went on the man advantage with 1:50 remaining in the second period as Bucs defenseman Frederic Deschenes received a two minute minor penalty for hooking.

Waterloo converted on the power play opportunity with 6.1 seconds remaining in the frame. Defenseman — and first round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks — Sam Rinzel found forward Garrett Schifsky on a cross-ice pass. Schifsky put the puck past Bucs goaltender Max Lundgren to cut the Des Moines lead to 3-2.

The Black Hawks came all the way back from a 3-0 deficit with 11:28 remaining in the game. Forward Myles Hilman scored his second goal of the season, unassisted, to equalize the score, 3-3.

Four minutes later, Muldowney tallied his second goal of the game to break the tie and win the game for Des Moines.

Croteau finished the game with 23 saves on 27 shots backstopping the Black Hawks while Lundgren made 28 saves on 31 shots for the Bucs.