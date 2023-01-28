USHL Hockey: Big start paves way for Waterloo win over Lincoln

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored early on Friday, and the Lincoln Stars never caught up during a 6-3 decision at Young Arena.

Prior to Friday, Waterloo had trailed at some point in 13 of their last 15 games. However, no comeback was required in this instance, with six different Hawks scoring a goal and Jack Spicer making 24 saves in his league-leading 16th win.

For the third time in 2022/23, the Black Hawks scored five goals in a period. It started with a power play conversion; at 12:13, Sam Rinzel’s shot from the right point was blocked, but the puck came right to Aaron Pionk in the high slot. Pionk rifled in the opener through traffic.

The 1-0 lead held until a series of goals - all resulting from quick reversals - started at 12:13. The Stars got caught near the Waterloo blue line when their rush broke down, leading to a 130-foot breakaway once Griffin Erdman fed Myles Hilman the puck. Hilman was patient, pulling to his backhand to lift a shot to the top corner.

Another takeaway at the Hawks blue line led to a two-on-one four minutes later. Miko Matikka looked left, but instead of passing to Gavin Lindberg, Matikka snapped in a low shot to the glove side of Cameron Whitehead.

At 17:16, it was a turnover inside the Lincoln zone that allowed Rinzel to pounce and score unassisted on a wrister from the left circle. Erdman finished the big frame at 18:35, with help from Owen Baker keeping possession just inside the Stars zone. That allowed Erdman to step through the right circle and lift his chance under the pipe.

Waterloo turned Lincoln away on three early second period power plays, but the Hawks couldn’t add to the lead. Instead, the Stars got two in the final six minutes before the second intermission. At 14:00, Wyatt Olson chased down a puck in the right corner and centered, with Michael Mesic able to get enough to redirect a chance across the goal line. Then Doug Grimes batted in a puck out of midair at 17:58 with one second remaining on Lincoln’s fourth power play.

It was still 5-2 near the midpoint of the third, but Caden Brown added an insurance goal at 9:55. James Hong clicked on a drop pass and Brown found room to let go of an accurately targeted laser blast to the top corner.

Daniel Sambuco produced the final goal for Lincoln exactly two minutes later, standing at the top of the Hawks’ crease to tip in a feed from Antonio Fernandez.

The Hawks get right back to action on Saturday night against the Sioux City Musketeers at 6:05 p.m. It’s Star Wars Night at Young Arena. After the game, meet some of your favorite Black Hawks players for autographs on Signature Saturday. Order seats from the Domino’s Black Hawks Box Office by calling (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 6, Lincoln 3 Lincoln 0 2 1 - 3 Waterloo 5 0 1 - 6 1st Period-1, Waterloo, Pionk 8 (Rinzel, Baker), 4:35 (PP). 2, Waterloo, Hilman 14 (Erdman), 12:13. 3, Waterloo, Matikka 18 16:21. 4, Waterloo, Rinzel 5 17:16. 5, Waterloo, Erdman 8 (Baker), 18:35. Penalties-Mesic Lin (tripping), 2:48; Geary Wat (kneeing), 19:36. 2nd Period-6, Lincoln, Mesic 5 (Olson, Jurcev), 14:00. 7, Lincoln, Grimes 10 (Nelson, Veinbergs), 17:58 (PP). Penalties-Geary Wat (tripping), 3:41; Klee Wat (slashing), 7:22; Larrigan Lin (hooking), 9:37; Chaly Wat (boarding), 15:58; Raftery Lin (hooking), 19:56. 3rd Period-8, Waterloo, Brown 6 (Hong), 9:55. 9, Lincoln, Sambuco 5 (Fernandez), 11:55. Penalties-No Penalties Shots on Goal Lincoln 5-12-10-27. Waterloo 15-12-7-34. Goalies-Lincoln, Whitehead 14-9-1-0 (15 shots-10 saves); Massie 6-3-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves). Waterloo, Spicer 16-5-0-0 (27 shots-24 saves).