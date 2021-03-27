USHL: Fighting Saints pin loss on Black Hawks

Parik took to Strobel’s first fake and did not recover as Strobel powered a shot into the five hole tying the game.

“I got by my guy and just went after the net,” said Strobel. “I moved my body left and caught him off guard and took a hard shot at his five. It went in and I thought we had something going.”

Dubuque picked up a soft goal by Robert Cronin for a 2-1 lead and the clock ticked under one minute remaining.

That’s when trouble hit Young Arena.

Daniyal Dzhaniyev pushed one through the pipes for a 3-1 edge, then 16-seconds later Primo Self followed suit with a no look pass that reached the back of the net.

“Those two goals brought us down a little bit,” said Strobel. “It’s tough giving up just on elate, but two.

“We have to learn to over come those things. Coack P.K. does a great job with us to not ever give up and keep fighting. I believe in these guys in the locker room and I believe we are working on the things we need to to be successful.”

The Hawks (17-25-1-0) believed well enough that they were able to cut the deficit in half at 4-2, with a nice give-and-go by Michael LaStarza and Mason Reiners.

