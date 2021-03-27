USHL: Fighting Saints pin loss on Black Hawks

WATERLOO—Saturday night was not a good night for the Waterloo Black Hawks.
But four first-period goals by Dubuque, including two in the final minute, doomed Waterloo early in a 7-2 loss to the Fighting Saints in United States Hockey League action Saturday at Young Arena.
“We started out well, unfortunately we gave up those goals,” said Black Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley.
With the game still unsettled late in the first period, and Dubuque leading, 2-1, the Black Hawks were caught flat-footed in the final minute of play as they surrendered two goals in a 16 second span.
“You just have to stop giving up goals like that,” said O’Handley. “They were unfortunate goals and that just made things a lot tougher on us. We don’t have enough bodies right now to be playing like this and lately when things could go wrong they have.”
Dubuque (18-19-4-0) notched the first goal five minutes in on the power play, with Andrei Buyalsky sneaking a shot past Charlie Glockner and the Hawks looked to be in trouble early.
Minnesota recruit Charlie Strobel was not going to let that goal bother him as he went on the attack with the following Black Hawks possession. Picking up the puck at the blue line, Strobel deked his defender to the ice then charged at Saints keeper Lukas Parik.
Parik took to Strobel’s first fake and did not recover as Strobel powered a shot into the five hole tying the game.
“I got by my guy and just went after the net,” said Strobel. “I moved my body left and caught him off guard and took a hard shot at his five. It went in and I thought we had something going.”
Dubuque picked up a soft goal by Robert Cronin for a 2-1 lead and the clock ticked under one minute remaining.
That’s when trouble hit Young Arena.
Daniyal Dzhaniyev pushed one through the pipes for a 3-1 edge, then 16-seconds later Primo Self followed suit with a no look pass that reached the back of the net.
“Those two goals brought us down a little bit,” said Strobel. “It’s tough giving up just on elate, but two.
“We have to learn to over come those things. Coack P.K. does a great job with us to not ever give up and keep fighting. I believe in these guys in the locker room and I believe we are working on the things we need to to be successful.”
The Hawks (17-25-1-0) believed well enough that they were able to cut the deficit in half at 4-2, with a nice give-and-go by Michael LaStarza and Mason Reiners.
La Starza streaked down the middle and pass the puck back to Reiners who never let the rubber stay on his stick. Reiners quickly dished it back to LaStarza who went top shelf for the score.
From that point however, the Hawks found the going tough as the Saints tacked on another tally in the second then sealed the deal with a pair of late scores for the win.
Dubuque 7, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Dubuque 4 1 2—7
Waterloo 1 1 0—2
FIRST PERIOD—1. Dubuque, Andrei Buyalsky (Robert Cronin, Brayden Doyle) 5:01pp, 2. Waterloo, Charlie Strobel (Cooper Wylie) 5:39, 3. Dubuque, Cronin (Stephen Halliday) 14:27, 4. Dubuque, Daniyal Dzhaniyev (Kenny Connors) 19:25, 5. Dubuque, Primo Self (Henry Thrun, Riley Stuart) 19:41. Penalties—Luke Bast, Wat. (tripping) 4:16, Robert Cronin, Dub. (hooking) 7:58, P.J. Fletcher, Dub. (cross checking) 15:06.
SECOND PERIOD—6. Waterloo, Michael LaStarza (Mason Reiners) 6:43sh, 7. Dubuque, Cronin (Buyalsky, Matthew Savoie) 18:24pp. Penalties—Jacob Jeannette, Wat. (roughing) 6:20, Ethan Szmagaj, Wat. (holding) 17:43.
THIRD PERIOD—8. Dubuque, Tristan Lemyre (Thrun, Cronin) 12:41, 9. Dubuque, Savoie (Halliday, Cronin) 15:51. Penalties—Ian Pierce, Dub. (cross checking) 10:29, Max Montes, Dub. (hooking) 17:46, Tucker Ness, Wat. (goalie interference) 19:21.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Dubuque 7 9 8—24
Waterloo 10 7 7—24
Goaltenders—Dubuque, Lukas Parik (22 saves), Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (3 saves), Emmett Croteau (14 saves).
Officials—Referee, Caleb Andrade and Anthony Vikhter. Linesman, Aaron Mostrom and Trevor Waite.