 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USHL: Fargo completes weekend sweep over Black Hawks
0 comments
USHL HOCKEY

USHL: Fargo completes weekend sweep over Black Hawks

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks overcame a goal deficit after the first period, but were unable to gain the lead this weekend against the Fargo Force.

Fargo’s Tristan Broz scored his 11th goal of the season 13 minutes into the second period as Fargo prevailed over Waterloo, 2-1, Saturday night at Young Arena to complete a weekend sweep.

Fargo finished with a 35-26 advantage in shots, but Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau kept the Black Hawks in contention with 33 saves.

The Force scored the game’s first goal when Kyle Smolen found the back of the net 10 minutes into the first period.

Waterloo answered just 57 seconds after the opening face-off of the second period. Owen Ozar and Casey Severo assisted Michael LaStarza on his sixth goal of the season before Fargo pulled in front 12 minutes later.

The vast majority of this game was played at full strength as Waterloo had just one power play opportunity and Fargo got just two tries with an extra man.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Fargo 2, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Fargo 1 1 0—2

Waterloo 0 1 0—1

FIRST PERIOD—1. Fargo, Smolen 4 (Rollwagen, Siedem), 10:35. Penalties-Gucciardi Wat (cross checking), 8:22.

SECOND PERIOD—2. Waterloo, LaStarza (Ozar, Severo), 0:57. 3. Fargo, Broz (Griebel, Monds), 13:13. Penalties-Wallace-Wat (tripping), 7:58, Griebel-Fgo (tripping), 19:37.

THIRD PERIOD—No Scoring. Penalties-Griebel Fgo (roughing), 14:57, Gucciardi Wat (roughing), 14:57.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Fargo 12 16 7—35

Waterloo 10 8 8—26

Goaltenders—Fargo, Boynton (25 saves). Waterloo, Croteau (33 saves).

Officials—Referee -Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen-Bryan Gorcoff, Pete Jenkin.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Fargo 2, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Fargo;1;1;0 - 2

Waterloo;0;1;0 - 1

FIRST PERIOD - 1. Fargo, Smolen 4 (Rollwagen, Siedem), 10:35. Penalties-Gucciardi Wat (cross checking), 8:22.

SECOND PERIOD - 2. Waterloo, LaStarza (Ozar, Severo), 0:57. 3. Fargo, Broz (Griebel, Monds), 13:13. Penalties-Wallace-Wat (tripping), 7:58, Griebel-Fgo (tripping), 19:37.

THIRD PERIOD - No Scoring. Penalties-Griebel Fgo (roughing), 14:57, Gucciardi Wat (roughing), 14:57.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Fargo;12;16;7 - 35

Waterloo;10;8;8 - 26

Goaltenders - Fargo, Boynton (25 saves). Waterloo, Croteau (33 saves).

Officials - Referee -Rocco Stachowiak. Linesmen-Bryan Gorcoff, Pete Jenkin.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News