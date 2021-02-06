USHL: Fargo completes weekend sweep over Black Hawks

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks overcame a goal deficit after the first period, but were unable to gain the lead this weekend against the Fargo Force.

Fargo’s Tristan Broz scored his 11th goal of the season 13 minutes into the second period as Fargo prevailed over Waterloo, 2-1, Saturday night at Young Arena to complete a weekend sweep.

Fargo finished with a 35-26 advantage in shots, but Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau kept the Black Hawks in contention with 33 saves.

The Force scored the game’s first goal when Kyle Smolen found the back of the net 10 minutes into the first period.

Waterloo answered just 57 seconds after the opening face-off of the second period. Owen Ozar and Casey Severo assisted Michael LaStarza on his sixth goal of the season before Fargo pulled in front 12 minutes later.

The vast majority of this game was played at full strength as Waterloo had just one power play opportunity and Fargo got just two tries with an extra man.

Fargo 2, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Fargo 1 1 0—2

Waterloo 0 1 0—1