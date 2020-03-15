USHL commissioner: 'There's no playbook on this'

Tom Garrity didn’t have any sort of manual to consult when determining a plan of action for a global health crisis.

And the United States Hockey League president and commissioner certainly hopes he isn’t in the process of establishing one for the future.

The USHL on Thursday afternoon followed the lead of several other major sports leagues in suspending its season out of health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Garrity, the USHL’s president and commissioner since May 2018, hopes the league can resume its season at some point.

“There’s no playbook on this,” Garrity said Friday morning. “I kind of hope we’re not writing the playbook on it, to be honest, and this isn’t the first of a bunch of things to come down the pike. The real thing we’re doing is we’re approaching this day-to-day, and, possibly more accurately, hour-to-hour. We are learning and we are trying to put together a good approach for all that are involved.