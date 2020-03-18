USHL cancels remainder of season

“We have different teams with different needs and different situations and to say it all fits in one square is not true,” O’Handley said. “I think that part is probably as much as anything that led to this decision. The hockey coach in me says we could have delayed and I will always wonder that, but this is the right decision.

“I support the decision because you cannot ignore what is going on in the world. It is a scary time. You feel somber about what you lost, but in the big picture, truthfully, we didn’t lose anybody and that is more important than anything.

“In our small version of the world and our sport, I feel for our players, staff and fans. We had a really good team that I felt was coming on at the right time and we will never be able to see that to fruition which is a bitter pill to swallow. But I cannot state this enough that there are a lot of bigger things that are of the upmost of importance. This was the right call.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Black Hawks sent their players home last Friday.

O’Handley says that naturally the players are hurting and confused and in some aspects, especially the 17 and 18-year old players that are draft-eligible for June’s NHL draft.