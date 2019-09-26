CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Waterloo Black Hawks worked overtime to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory against Tri-City as the puck dropped on the United States Hockey League season Thursday during the Fall Classic at the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Aaron Bohlinger scored the game-winning goal 1-minute, 22-seconds into the extra period. Playing three-on-three, the Black Hawk defenseman worked to the bottom of the right circle, and then cut across the ring with the puck. Falling to the ice, Bohlinger still managed to slip the puck past Tri-City goalie Daniel Allin.
Waterloo goalie Gabriel Carriere kept the Black Hawks in the contest on the prior shift when he soaked up a point-blank chance from Benji Eckerle. Carriere finished with 26 faces in the victory, while Allin stopped 25 shots for the Storm.
Ondrej Psenicka scored Waterloo’s first goal of the season at 14:42 mark of the first period on a rebound off an initial shot by Matthew Argentina.
Tri-City answered less than four minutes later at 18:07 when Joseph Molenaar swiped the puck at center and fought through a check for the lone Storm goal.
Waterloo 2, Tri-City 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Tri-City 1 0 0 0 — 1
Waterloo 1 0 0 1 — 2
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Psenicka (Argentina), 14:42. 2. Tri-City, Molenaar, 18:07. Penalties — Bast-Wat. (slashing), 3:49, Szmagaj-Wat. (holding), 6:10, Ambrosio-TC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:08, Mazur- TC (charging), 15:22.
SECOND PERIOD — No Scoring. Penalties — Caponi-Wat. (boarding), 2:39, Carenfelt-TC (high sticking), 8:16, Reiners-Wat. (holding), 12:19, Engum-Wat. (holding), 15:55.
THIRD PERIOD — No Scoring. Penalties-Estapa-Tc (hooking), 1:47, Caponi-Wat. (checking from behind), 5:36, Bengtsson-Wat. (tripping), 8:42, Capone-TC (hooking), 11:19, Montgomery-Wat. (holding), 15:37, Hanzawa-TC (bench minor-too many men), 17:50.
FIRST OVERTIME — 3. Waterloo, Bohlinger (Ness, Schingoethe), 1:22. Penalties-No Penalties.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Tri-City 7 10 9 1 — 27
Waterloo 11 7 8 1 — 27
Goalies — Tri-City, Allin (25 saves). Waterloo, Carriere (26 saves).
Referees-Jonathon Sitarski, Trevor Wohlford. Linesman-Richard Faron. Att.—1,150
