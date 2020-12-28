USHL: Black Hawks win third straight

Waterloo took a 1-0 lead with 11:18 left in the first as Michaelis, just out of the penalty box, took a great feed from Sasson and scored on a one-timer for his first goal of the season.

Glockner had a strong period, turning aside several strong Star attacks and he got help from a post and the bar with under four to go in the first when Lincoln’s Jack O’Leary hit both on back-to-back shots in a 10-second sequence.

“He made the saves he needed to make and that is all you can ask of your goalie,” O’Handley said.

O’Hara pushed Waterloo ahead 2-0 as Sasson registered his second assist of the game with 6:31 to go. The Stars cut their deficit in half on Jacob Bauer’s goal with 2:21 left in a period that saw the Black Hawks kill off a 5-on-3 penalty.

Kyler Kleven and Matt Argentina added insurance goals for the Black Hawks in the third. Kleven’s came on a power play with 11:08 to go and Argentina found the back of the net on defensemen Ethan Szmagaj’s fifth assist of the season.

Wyatt Schingoethe sealed the victory with an empty net goal with a little over three minutes left.

The Black Hawks return to action Wednesday at Des Moines before hosting the Buccaneers at 6:05 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.