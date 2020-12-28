USHL: Black Hawks win third straight

WATERLOO – In the days leading up to the Christmas break, the Waterloo Black Hawks stood 1-6-0.
Head coach P.K. O’Handley was adamant he had a team that would be competitive in the United States Hockey League.
Then the Black Hawks won their last game before the break, and Monday Waterloo made it three in a row with a 4-2 win over the Lincoln Stars at Young Arena.
“We are taking steps in the right direction,” O’Handley said. “I think our puck management has gotten better period-by-period and defensively we are okay.
“We are getting better in all areas and there is growth. And as a staff we are continually challenging them to grow and mature. I’m happy for those guys in that room because they are working their tails off.”
A young Waterloo Black Hawks team is experiencing some painful lessons, but head coach P.K. O'Handley says better times are coming.
Five different players scored — Zach Michaelis, Kyler Kleven, Matt Argentina, Ryan O’Hara and Wyatt Schingoethe — and Charlie Glockner turned aside 23 shots in the victory for Waterloo (4-6-0).
“I really liked the spread around. That is good to see,” O’Handley said.
And O’Handley felt his team set the tone from the start.
“I thought our start was really good,” O’Handley. “I felt we established the forecheck, had to adjust in the second period and I thought our adjustment was good. And we created our scoring opportunities off the forecheck which is what we have been known for over the years.”
Waterloo took a 1-0 lead with 11:18 left in the first as Michaelis, just out of the penalty box, took a great feed from Sasson and scored on a one-timer for his first goal of the season.
Glockner had a strong period, turning aside several strong Star attacks and he got help from a post and the bar with under four to go in the first when Lincoln’s Jack O’Leary hit both on back-to-back shots in a 10-second sequence.
“He made the saves he needed to make and that is all you can ask of your goalie,” O’Handley said.
O’Hara pushed Waterloo ahead 2-0 as Sasson registered his second assist of the game with 6:31 to go. The Stars cut their deficit in half on Jacob Bauer’s goal with 2:21 left in a period that saw the Black Hawks kill off a 5-on-3 penalty.
Kyler Kleven and Matt Argentina added insurance goals for the Black Hawks in the third. Kleven’s came on a power play with 11:08 to go and Argentina found the back of the net on defensemen Ethan Szmagaj’s fifth assist of the season.
Wyatt Schingoethe sealed the victory with an empty net goal with a little over three minutes left.
The Black Hawks return to action Wednesday at Des Moines before hosting the Buccaneers at 6:05 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
“It was a good win for our guys. It has been a nice little stretch after a rough start,” O’Handley said.
Waterloo 5, Lincoln 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Lincoln 0 1 1 — 2
Waterloo 1 1 3 — 5
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Zach Michaelis (Max Sasson), 7:42. Penalties – Teddy Lagerback, Wat (too many men), :29, Michaelis, Wat (high sticking) 5:31, Jack Horbach, Lin (roughing), 16:21, Matt Argentina, Wat (roughing), 16:21.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (Sasson), 13:29, 3. Lincoln, Jacob Bauer (Aidan Thompson, Jack O’Leary), 17:39. Penalties – Michaelis, Wat (high sticking), 8:18, Jonah Copre, Wat (too many men) 8:50, Joey Larson, Lin (hooking), 19:28.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Kyler Kleven (Lagerback, Cooper Wylie), 8:52, pp, 5. Waterloo, Argentina (Ethan Szmagaj), 11:55, 6. Lincoln, Spencer Smith (Stanley Cooley, Thompson), 15:24, 7 Waterloo, Wyatt Schingoethe (Kleven), 16:48, en.Penalties — Dalton Norris, Lin (tripping), 3:20, Argentina, Wat (interference), 4:51, Larson, Lin (slashing), 7:17., Winter Wallace, Lin (head contact), 18:52, Tucker Ness, Wat (slashing), 19:58.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Lincoln 10 8 7 — 25
Waterloo 9 8 16 — 33
Goalies – Lincoln, Ryan Quellette (28 Saves). Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (23 Saves). Referees – Jake Jackson and Anthony Vikhter. Linesmen – Daivds Rozitis.