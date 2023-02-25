WATERLOO – Mikka Matikka scored with 51 seconds left in overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks won their second straight OT game in as many nights, 4-3, Saturday at Young Arena.

Matikka got an outstanding pass from Gavin O’Connell to create a break-away during the 3-on-3 overtime period and he buried the shot ringing it off the right post and in, his 22nd goal of the season.

Waterloo got goals from Myles Hilman, Garrett Schifsky and Griffin Erdman in regulation.

But Omaha’s Griffin Jurecki scored with 2:03 left in the game to force overtime.

Friday, for the sixth time this season the Black Hawks rallied to win after trailing through two periods of play.

Waterloo scored four unanswered goals to beat to beat the Fargo Force, 4-3, at home.

Trailing 3-1 after two, Schifsky scored his 17th of the season just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the third, and then added his 18th with 2:03 left in the game to force overtime.

In OT, Owen Baker scored his 10th of the season on assists from Sam Rinzel and Nate Benoit 2:41 in to give 3,004 in attendance a thrilling victory.

Baker also scored in the second.

Emmett Croteau recorded 29 saves to earn the win.

Waterloo 4, Omaha 3 OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Omaha 1 0 2 0 — 3

Waterloo 1 1 1 1 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Myles Hilman (Owen Baker, Aaron Pionk), 7:47, sh. 2. Omaha, Charlie Lurie (Tanner Rowe, Riley Rosenthal), 11:33. Penalties – Jaedon Kerr, Wat (checking from behind), 6:00.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Garrett Schifsky (Caden Brown), 4:24. Penalties – Tanner Rowe, Oma (slashing), 1:10, Luke Baker, Oma (slashing), 6:38, Aleski Kivioja, Oma (hooking), 9:15, Aaron Pionk, Wat (holding), 12:38, Riley Rosenthal, Oma (checking from behind), 15:41, Baker, Oma (fighting), 18:33, Tucker Shedd, Oma (double minor roughing), Patrick Geary, Wat (fighting), 18:33, Kerr, Wat (boarding), 18:33, David Klee, Wat (double minor roughing), 18:33.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Omaha, Logan Morrell (Ryan Kusler, Vincent Salice), 3:06. 5. Waterloo, Griffin Erdman (Schifsky, Ben Robertson), 13:48, pp. 6. Omaha, Griffin Jurecki (Kusler, Lurie), 17:57. Penalties – Penalties – Kerr, Wat (kneeing, game misconduct), 5:19. Justin Stupka, Oma (slashing), 6:18. Lurie, Oma (tripping), 13:44.

OVERTIME – 7. Waterloo, Miko Matikka (Gavin O’Connell), 4:08.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Omaha 7 6 14 3 — 30

Waterloo 12 14 13 1 — 39

Goalies – Omaha, Michael Hrabal (35). Waterloo, Jack Spicer (27).