USHL: Black Hawks rout Lincoln, 8-4

WATERLOO—The Waterloo Black Hawks scored a season-high eight goals Tuesday night at Young Arena, opening up the final week of the United States Hockey League schedule with an 8-4 victory against the Lincoln Stars.

Waterloo blitzed the Stars in the early going, scoring on their first two shots of the night.

Just 1 minute, 10 seconds into the game, Ryan O’Hara moved around a defender and to the front of the net to flip in a backhander from the top of the crease. Only 41 seconds later, Kyler Kleven scored from the left circle with a quick release, on a set up by Matt Argentina from behind the goal.

Kleven struck again at 5:49 by being in the right place at the right time. A dump in took a fortunate bounce off the corner glass and went right to Kleven with an open net after Ryan Ouellette had expected the puck to be behind the cage.

The Hawks extended the lead to 5-0 in the early stages of the second. Luke Bast’s one-timer left a rebound for Max Sasson to finish at 2:09. Then at 5:22, Charlie Strobel pounced on a loose puck to score from the side of the net.

The Stars briefly pulled within three in the third, thanks to tallies by Gleb Veremyev at 5:36 and Nick Nardecchia at 12:25. Y