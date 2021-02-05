USHL: Black Hawks rally, but Fargo holds on for victory

WATERLOO - A changing of the guard can often change the flow of a hockey game.
Friday night, Waterloo Black Hawks coach P.K. O'Handley felt the need to do just that as the Fargo Force snuck their third goal of the game through starting net minder Charlie Glockner's mitt.
The switch to Emmett Croteau proved to be a worthy move, as the young Black Hawks responded with a pair of scores in the second, to close the deficit to 3-2 after 40 minutes of play.
Waterloo held Fargo scoreless from that point on, but they themselves could not find the back of the net, as they Force escaped Young Arena with a tight 3-2, Western Conference victory.
"You can not spot a good team a lead like that," said O'Handley. "You end up chasing them the whole game and we were making some bad mental decisions with the puck. It seemed as if we were a half second off all night and we just couldn't bury the puck."
It was not for the lack of opportunities as the Hawks had their chances.
After giving up the third tally to the Force, 18-seconds into the second frame, Alex Gaffney began Waterloo's rally 34 seconds later with a close range blast to give the Hawks life.
Luke Bast recorded his second goal of the season on a power play with one minute remaining in the period to set up an exciting third period.
"As a goalie you have to be ready at all times," said Croteau. "I had some butterflies when I was called on, but they quickly went away after I took the first shot. I just had to concentrate on making the saves and keep our team in it. We thought we had a chance and felt we could really do it. Things are not going our way and we just have to double down and keep going. It will turn around."
The final frame was very exciting as both teams went at each other with attitude, providing the home crowd with plenty to cheer about.
The loudest noise came at the 9:07 mark when the Black Hawks were awarded a penalty shot and momentum clearly on their bench.
Owen Ozar took center ice with the crowd on it's feet, and picked up the puck on the referee's whistle. Skating first to his right, the Prince Albert, Saskatchewan product shifted back to his left and buried a shot hard into Force goalie Brennan Boynton's chest. Boynton was able to corral the offering keeping his team on top 3-2.
"We definitely had momentum there but could not bury it," said O'Handley. "At times we would pass the puck instead of shooting it, and other times we would shoot when we should pass. We like to think we are getting close to where we want to be, but we can't keep talking about that. We have to get it done."