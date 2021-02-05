USHL: Black Hawks rally, but Fargo holds on for victory

"As a goalie you have to be ready at all times," said Croteau. "I had some butterflies when I was called on, but they quickly went away after I took the first shot. I just had to concentrate on making the saves and keep our team in it. We thought we had a chance and felt we could really do it. Things are not going our way and we just have to double down and keep going. It will turn around."

The final frame was very exciting as both teams went at each other with attitude, providing the home crowd with plenty to cheer about.

The loudest noise came at the 9:07 mark when the Black Hawks were awarded a penalty shot and momentum clearly on their bench.

Owen Ozar took center ice with the crowd on it's feet, and picked up the puck on the referee's whistle. Skating first to his right, the Prince Albert, Saskatchewan product shifted back to his left and buried a shot hard into Force goalie Brennan Boynton's chest. Boynton was able to corral the offering keeping his team on top 3-2.

"We definitely had momentum there but could not bury it," said O'Handley. "At times we would pass the puck instead of shooting it, and other times we would shoot when we should pass. We like to think we are getting close to where we want to be, but we can't keep talking about that. We have to get it done."

