USHL: Black Hawks' Gaffney delivers shootout winner against former team

“Yeah, I felt like they came after me a little bit, especially after my first goal,” said Gaffney. “You just can’t let that bother you and you need to shrug it off and keep playing. When we got the game to a shootout I was really pumped, and then Wyatt (Schingoethe) scored, and Emmett Croteau came up with his second save and I was up.

“I had so much adrenaline going against my old team and now I have the chance to end the game. I saw him (Dobes) come out a ways and decided to go in front and backhand my shot. It went in and I was just so excited. I skated to my teammates and they were so happy for me. This is the most fun I have had in hockey in a while.”

Gaffney’s game winner came after Hawks goalie Emmett Croteau stoned Ayrton Martino and Michael Posma with back-to-back pad saves.

“I had butterflies a tiny bit when it went to a shootout,” claimed Croteau. “But that is normal. I just had to go out and do what I have done my whole career and that is to stop the puck.

“After I made the stop (on Posma) I had a good feeling about Alex being up. We know he is a good hockey player and it was pretty fitting for him to get that one. ... Now we need to use this and tighten a few things up. This was a big win for this team and now we tweak some things and make a run.”