USHL: Black Hawks' Gaffney delivers shootout winner against former team

WATERLOO—It has been a season of major growing pains for a very young Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team.
The year has been marred by several outside forces, but the Black Hawks have stuck together and have never given up on any situation.
Sunday afternoon, something finally went Waterloo’s way as it picked up two valuable points during an exciting 4-3 shootout victory over the Omaha Lancers.
“This team did not give up,” Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley said. “They have had a lot of things not go right this year and it was good to see them get rewarded tonight. It was not pretty at times and they had to overcome a lot of penalties (7) and a short-handed goal. They came back and I am really happy for this group.”
The rivalry was intensified this time with ex-Lancer Alex Gaffney switching jerseys and Young Arena now his home ice.
Gaffney started the scoring for Black Hawks and fittingly ended with the game winner during the shootout.
“I loved it,” Gaffney said with a huge smile on his face. “I was excited for my opportunity to come here and these guys in the locker room have taken me in right away.”
The Lancers (18-15-0-0) did not take Gaffney well as they continuously pounded on the 5-foot-8 forward out of New Jersey.
“Yeah, I felt like they came after me a little bit, especially after my first goal,” said Gaffney. “You just can’t let that bother you and you need to shrug it off and keep playing. When we got the game to a shootout I was really pumped, and then Wyatt (Schingoethe) scored, and Emmett Croteau came up with his second save and I was up.
“I had so much adrenaline going against my old team and now I have the chance to end the game. I saw him (Dobes) come out a ways and decided to go in front and backhand my shot. It went in and I was just so excited. I skated to my teammates and they were so happy for me. This is the most fun I have had in hockey in a while.”
Gaffney’s game winner came after Hawks goalie Emmett Croteau stoned Ayrton Martino and Michael Posma with back-to-back pad saves.
“I had butterflies a tiny bit when it went to a shootout,” claimed Croteau. “But that is normal. I just had to go out and do what I have done my whole career and that is to stop the puck.
“After I made the stop (on Posma) I had a good feeling about Alex being up. We know he is a good hockey player and it was pretty fitting for him to get that one. ... Now we need to use this and tighten a few things up. This was a big win for this team and now we tweak some things and make a run.”
The Black Hawks have been struggling somewhat on the offensive end with 83 goals over the first 29 games.
The offense had trouble again finding the nylon at the start, as they squandered a 5-on-3 advantage with no points.
Never to surrender the opportunities given, the Hawks finally punctured Lancers goalie, Jakub Dobes’ domain at the 9:53 mark.
Alex Gaffney grabbed a loose puck at the red line and drove down the middle toward Dobes. Gaffney feigned a pass to his right and put a bee-line on the puck that rattled the nylon for a quick 1-0 advantage for the Hawks.
“We are very glad that Alex came to us,” said O’Handley. “He is a high energy guy and good player. It was fun to see him get that goal. I thought Emmett played strong in net and the group responded well.”
Omaha tied the game in the second and looked to seize momentum, but North Dakota recruit, Dane Montgomery quickly gained that back. Streaking down the left side, Montgomery blew a shot through Lancers defenseman Noah Carlin’s five hole and the shot continued until it rested beyond Dobes reach at the back of the net.
The Lancers answered 40-seconds later, knotting the game at 2-2.
“We played Omaha hard Friday night to a one goal loss, then laid a klunker last night at Des Moines,” O’Handley said, referring to the team’s 8-1 loss. “I thought today the group’s response was good and the effort was definitely good.”
Waterloo 4, Omaha 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Omaha 0 2 1 0 0—3
Waterloo 1 1 1 0 1—4
FIRST PERIOD—1. Waterloo, Alex Gaffney (unassisted) 9:53. Penalties—Alex Gaffney, Wat. (kneeing) :31, Zach Dubinsky, Omaha (tripping) 5:36, Ryan Conroy, Omaha (too many men on the ice) 6:27, Teddy Lagerback, Wat. (goalie interference) 9:53, Nic Delpedio, Wat. (slashing) 14:31.
SECOND PERIOD—2. Omaha, Ayrton Martino (Dubinsky, Kyle Bettens) 6:28, 3. Waterloo,Dane Montgomery (Jonah Copre, Belpedio) 12:54, 4. Omaha, Michael Posma (Nolan Renwick, Noah Carlin 13:31. Penalties—Luke Bast, Wat. (high sticking)7:49, Conroy, Omaha (cross checking) 14:09, Owen Ozar, Wat. (hooking)15:25 .
THIRD PERIOD—5. Omaha, Cam Mitchell (Liam Devlin, TJ Schweighardt) 2:12sh, 6. Waterloo, Ethan Szmagaj (Wyatt Schingoethe, Ozar) 15:24. Penalties -Conroy, Omaha (roughing) 1:13, Owen Fowler, Omaha (boarding) 5:42, Ozar, Wat. (roughing) 5:42, David Gucciardi, Wat. (tripping) 9:39, Mason Reiners, Wat. (high sticking) 16:11.
OVERTIME—No scoring. Penalties—none.
SHOOTOUT—Omaha, Martino, no, Posma, no. Waterloo—Schingoethe, score, Gaffney, score.
SHOTS ON GOAL