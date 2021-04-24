USHL: Black Hawks finish season with 6-3 victory

The season finale was marred by an abundance of penalties, primarily in the third period, between two frustrated teams not terribly fond of each other.

The Black Hawks took a commanding 3-1 lead Saturday when David Gucciardi connected for a goal with just over seven minutes left in the second period.

“We finished it the right way and played well these last few games,” said Gucciardi, who is headed to Michigan State. “We had a lot of injuries this season and that made it hard to develop the chemistry we needed. We just kept battling and playing hard. We tried to make the best of it. I was glad we were able to put on a good show these last two nights.”

Shortly after Gucciardi’s goal, the teams were involved in a skirmish in front of the net. Waterloo’s Ryan O’Hara was ejected after being called for game misconduct. He was escorted off the ice by an official.

Two Des Moines players were assessed penalties during the same sequence. The Black Hawks quickly capitalized when Ethan Szmagaj scored on a power-play goal to stake his team to a 4-1 lead.

The lead grew to 5-1 just 20 seconds into the third period when Waterloo’s Alex Gaffney fired in a rebound for his second goal of the evening.