USHL: Black Hawks end weekend with win over Des Moines

WATERLOO – Don’t get Matt Smaby wrong, the two points earned Sunday in a 5-1 United States Hockey League win over Des Moines at Young Arena were much needed for the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Smaby loved his team’s effort, too.

But it was another bounce back win and the challenge to his team after the game is that it is time to string strong performances like they had against the Buccaneers together.

Coming off a 5-2 loss to Dubuque Saturday, Waterloo was in complete control from the start against Des Moines.

“A lot,” Smaby said of what was the difference between Saturday’s effort and Sundays. “I don’t know where to start. A ton different. As a group we are tired of bouncing back. We’re looking to figure out how to string it together.

“I thought our effort was much better. Last night we were flat and were weren’t making plays, weren’t being hard on pucks.”

Waterloo did all of those things Sunday scoring three times in the first and putting the game away with a dominant third period as the Black Hawks out-shot the Bucs, 55-19, including 38-9 in the first and third periods.

Five different players scored for Waterloo – Garrett Schifsky, Gavyn Thoreson, Zach Bade in the first period – and James Hong and Myles Hilman in the third. Schifsky and Thoreson’s goals was the fifth of the season for both, which ties them for the team lead.

Defenseman Ben Robertson had three assists.

“Obviously, yesterday was not the result we wanted or the effort we wanted, either,” Robertson said. “We made a big focus on it today that we were going to bring the effort, bring the compete and I think the first period that showed.”

Jack Spicer made 18 saves and had an assist to earn the win in net.

Sam Rinzel, Aaron Pionk, Gavin Lindberg, Oliver Flynn, Nicholas DeGraves and Schifsky also had assists.

Waterloo (5-5-0) returns to action next Saturday at home against Sioux Falls.