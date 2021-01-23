USHL: Black Hawks complete weekend sweep

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks closed out the Sioux City Musketeers with a 4-1 win Saturday night win at Young Arena to complete a weekend sweep.

For the second consecutive night, Sioux City recorded the only goal of the first period. The long bounce of an errant shot came to Ethan Edwards at the left point. The Musketeer defenseman drove the puck back toward the netmouth, where it was redirected just outside the crease by Chase Bradley at 14:45.

Waterloo pulled in front during the second period. The game-tying goal came at 9:39 when Jacob Jeannette kept in a Sioux City clearing attempt. From there, Max Sasson shoveled the puck toward the top of the crease, and Kyler Kleven redirected it in with one hand on his stick.

Sasson scored the go-ahead goal with 55.8 seconds left before intermission. He pulled a rebound away from the side of the Sioux City net, taking a step back before lifting a sharp-angled chance under the crossbar.

The 2-1 score held until the late minutes of the third.