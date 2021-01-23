USHL: Black Hawks complete weekend sweep

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks closed out the Sioux City Musketeers with a 4-1 win Saturday night win at Young Arena to complete a weekend sweep.
For the second consecutive night, Sioux City recorded the only goal of the first period. The long bounce of an errant shot came to Ethan Edwards at the left point. The Musketeer defenseman drove the puck back toward the netmouth, where it was redirected just outside the crease by Chase Bradley at 14:45.
Waterloo pulled in front during the second period. The game-tying goal came at 9:39 when Jacob Jeannette kept in a Sioux City clearing attempt. From there, Max Sasson shoveled the puck toward the top of the crease, and Kyler Kleven redirected it in with one hand on his stick.
Sasson scored the go-ahead goal with 55.8 seconds left before intermission. He pulled a rebound away from the side of the Sioux City net, taking a step back before lifting a sharp-angled chance under the crossbar.
The 2-1 score held until the late minutes of the third.
Dane Montgomery dodged a forechecking Musketeer deep in his own zone. Although his breakout pass was deflected away from the intended target, it came right to Kleven just outside the Sioux City line. With a clear path to the net through the right circle, Kleven wired his shot past Alex Tracy for his second goal of the night.
Ryan O’Hara was tripped up with an empty net in front of him and 1:17 remaining. The resulting power play allowed Sasson to add to his fine performance, putting the puck into an open goal from the red line with 32.3 seconds to go.
FridayAt Waterloo, Charlie Glockner made 32 saves as the Waterloo Black Hawks handed the Sioux City Musketeers a 2-1 USHL at Young Arena.
The Black Hawks used a two-goal outburst in the second period for all its scoring.
With 10:41 left in the period, Alex Gaffney, acquired in a trade with Omaha earlier in the week, scored on assists from John Waldron and Cooper Wylie.
Then with 4:31 to go in the second, Kyler Kleven scored the game winner on assists from Wylie and David Gucciardi.
Glockner made the lead hold up despite Waterloo being out shot in all three periods and 33-24 for the game.
Black Hawks summaries
Saturday
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux City 1 0 0—1
Waterloo 0 2 2—4
FIRST PERIOD—1. Sioux City, Bradley 7 (Edwards, Fusco), 14:45. Penalties-Ludtke Sc (roughing), 11:42 Schingoethe Wat (high sticking dbl minor), 17:38 Jimenez Sc (holding), 19:46.
SECOND PERIOD—2. Waterloo, Kleven 6 (Sasson, Jeannette), 9:39. 3. Waterloo, Sasson 5 (Ozar, Gucciardi), 19:25. Penalties-Schimek Sc (tripping), 5:39 Edwards Sc (10-minute misconduct), 12:39 Edwards Sc (major-fighting), 12:47 O’Hara Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 12:47 Irey Sc (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 16:33 Montgomery Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 16:33.
THIRD PERIOD—4. Waterloo, Kleven 7 (Ozar, Montgomery), 16:12. 5. Waterloo, Sasson 6 (Severo, Gucciardi), 19:27 (PP EN). Penalties-Grimes Sc (checking from behind), 1:36 Severo Wat (slashing), 1:36 Adamson Sc (interference), 5:32 Ness Wat (tripping), 8:54 Jimenez Sc (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 12:09 Argentina Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 12:09 Bradley Sc (roughing), 14:31 Ozar Wat (roughing), 14:48 Fusco Sc (tripping), 18:43.
Shots on Goal-Sioux City 8-6-2-16. Waterloo 9-11-12-32.
Power Play Opportunities-Sioux City 0 / 4, Waterloo 1 / 7.
Goalies-Sioux City, Tracy 4-5-0-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Waterloo, Glockner 6-7-1-0 (16 shots-15 saves).
Referees-Jordan Samuels-Thomas, Default Referee.
Linesmen-Bill Hancock (91), Matthew Bleck.
Friday
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux City 1 0 0 — 0
Waterloo 0 2 0 — 0
FIRST PERIOD – 1.Sioxu City, Joel Maatta (Bennett Schimek), 19:55. Penalties – Ethan Edwards, SC (hooking), 3:49, Gabe Blanchard, SC (major, head contact), 6:23.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Alex Gaffney (John Waldron. Cooper Wylie), 9:19, 3. Waterloo, Kyler Kleven (Wylie, David Gucciardi), 15:29. Penalties – Tucker Ness, Wat (slashing), 3:41, Gucciardi, Wat (slashing), 5:24, Gaffney, Wat (delay of game, faceoff violation), 16:49, John Fusco, SC (high sticking), 17:36, Dane Montgomery, Wat (hooking), 18:40.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Kirklan Irey, SC (too many men), 9:20, Brenden Olson, SC (double minor high sticking), 9:47, Mason Reiners, Wat (holding), 13:24.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux City 13 10 10 — 33
Waterloo 8 7 9 — 24
Goalies – Sioux City, Akira Schmid (22 saves). Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (32 Saves). Referees – Anthony Vikhter and Pat Jacobs. Linesmen – Bill Hancock and Eric Arrigo