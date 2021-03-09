USHL: Black Hawks can't connect dots in loss

Sometimes the dots have connected.
Unfortunately for the Waterloo Black Hawks Tuesday was not one of those nights.
The Black Hawks gave up four second-period goals, including three within five minutes of each other that a late third-period rally couldn’t overcome in a 4-3 United States Hockey League loss to Omaha at Young Arena.
“It is tough to give up goals in bunches and we sure did that tonight,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “We couldn’t get one to fall in the second. How many pipes did we hit tonight? Probably eight.
“But it is hard to win when you are chasing the game. We find ways to give up some bad goals.”
After an up-and-down, high paced first period against the Western Conference’s second-place team that saw Waterloo out-shoot its opponents 13-9 and have better scoring chances, it all unraveled in the second.
Omaha’s Ayrton Martino scored a goal with a Lancer player screening Waterloo goalie Charlie Glockner to open the scoring with 12:02 left in the second. That just opened the flood gates for the Lancers.
Zach Dubinsky scored a power-play goal four minutes later and then Owen Fowler found the back of the net less than a minute later for a 3-0 lead. Nolan Renwick topped off Omaha’s second period scoring with a wicked wrist shot from point-blank range with just 2:21 left in the period.
“It all has to connect,” O’Handley said. “The goals in bunches. At some point you can’t give up three in a minute and a half or whatever it was. You just can’t. Those are lessons that are somehow not resonating. I don’t know.”
Waterloo regrouped during the second intermission and was the better team over the final 20 minutes and after a couple of scoring chances ringed off post, the Black Hawks finally broke through.
Matt Argentina scored on assists from Luke Bast and Max Sasson just 4:12 into the period to make it 4-1. It stayed that way until the final three minutes.
Nick Wallace carried the puck from behind Waterloo’s net and just inside the Omaha zone where he found Owen Ozar and Ozar made it 4-2 with his team-leading 11th goal with 2:15 left.
The Black Hawks continued to press and with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker Wyatt Schingoethe scored on a one-timer from Cooper Wylie with 1:41 left in the game an all of a sudden Waterloo was within one.
Moments later the Black Hawks went on the power play, but even with a 6-on-4 advantage, could not find the equalizer.
“There was no quit in the group,” O’Handley said. “We had to work hard and we did. But in a lot ways we deserved a better fate and in a lot of ways we deserved what we got.
“Our margin for victory versus losses is pretty small. But veteran players are making mental mistakes at wrong times and there is a hundred million reasons why that is. But at the end of the day, our forwards need to connect with our defense and our defensemen need to connect with our goalies and all those need to connect with each other. That is where the margin is.”
Waterloo is on the road at Lincoln Friday, before hosting the Stars at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha 4, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Omaha 0 4 0 — 4
Waterloo 0 0 3 — 3
FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Kienan Draper, Oma (interference), 11:19.
SECOND PERIOD – 1. Omaha, Ayrton Martino (Zach Dubinsky, Ryan Conroy), 7:58, 2. Omaha Z. Dubinsky (Martino, Ryan Lautenbach), 11:42, pp. 3. Omaha, Owen Fowler (Cam Mitchell, Aiden Dubinsky), 13:06. 4. Omaha, Nolan Renwick (Michael Posma), 17:39. Penalties – Owen Ozar, Wat (high sticking) 10:54, Hunter McDonald, Oma (cross checking), 20:00.
THIRD PERIOD – 5. Waterloo, Matt Argentina (Luke Bast, Max Sasson), 4:12, 6. Waterloo, Ozar (Nick Wallace), 17:15. 7. Waterloo, Wyatt Schingoethe (Wylie)), 18:19. Penalties – Cooper Wylie, Wat (checking from behind), 10:18, Liam Devlin, Oma (holding), 18:42.