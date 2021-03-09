USHL: Black Hawks can't connect dots in loss

“It all has to connect,” O’Handley said. “The goals in bunches. At some point you can’t give up three in a minute and a half or whatever it was. You just can’t. Those are lessons that are somehow not resonating. I don’t know.”

Waterloo regrouped during the second intermission and was the better team over the final 20 minutes and after a couple of scoring chances ringed off post, the Black Hawks finally broke through.

Matt Argentina scored on assists from Luke Bast and Max Sasson just 4:12 into the period to make it 4-1. It stayed that way until the final three minutes.

Nick Wallace carried the puck from behind Waterloo’s net and just inside the Omaha zone where he found Owen Ozar and Ozar made it 4-2 with his team-leading 11th goal with 2:15 left.

The Black Hawks continued to press and with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker Wyatt Schingoethe scored on a one-timer from Cooper Wylie with 1:41 left in the game an all of a sudden Waterloo was within one.

Moments later the Black Hawks went on the power play, but even with a 6-on-4 advantage, could not find the equalizer.