USHL announces return-to-play plan, Black Hawks prepared

“Our bus company which we’ve used for many, many years … we trust our buses will be sanitized,” O’Handley said. “Our plan is we will have an advanced group travel separately to where we play. I’m sure those arenas will sanitize, but we are going to do our own in addition.

“Our ‘coaching’ staff will travel in another separate vehicle. There is a lot to this. We might be able to pull off one bus if we can use multiple vehicles. We will reduce our travel party. My best guess is players who are not going to play in that game won’t go.”

O’Handley further said it has been a great exercise for the organization, COVID-19 or not.

“Just on procedures on how we do things,” O’Handley said. “We have had sickness run through our teams for years and years. We’re constantly in close contact. Some of things we are implementing, putting into place, I think you can alleviate, minimize the risk of sickness running through your team not only now in our current situation, but in the future, too.”

O’Handley also says he feels fortunate that not a single billet family has stepped forward and said they can’t house a player this season.

“We have spent hours a day talking what this season and what will it look like and how we are going to do it,” O’Handley said. “First and foremost is the billet family. These aren’t professional players. They are young men, many of them still in high school. The billet family is a very important piece of this entire operation. How does that all work. We haven’t had anybody say we are not doing it so that is great.”

