UHSL: Waterloo thrashes Lincoln, 6-2

“On the first one, the puck kind of bounced up and was a little too far away,” said Jeannette. “I chipped on it and threw it with a backhand and it just went in. I didn’t think it was going to go. Then the second one didn’t looked like it would go but it did.”

Waterloo enjoyed a 3-0 lead at the intermission, but entered unfriendly ice for the second period.

The Hawks have surrendered 10 second period goals over the last three games and it got a little shaky during the second frame Saturday.

The Stars (12-23-2-0) picked up a pair of goals in that frame making for a tight third period.

“I think we fell asleep in the second,” said O’Handley. “If I could figure out why this has happened I would be a genius. The guys regrouped at the end and they won the game. It’s a good group of guys and you can tell they really care for each other. They are much better than their record shows.”

The Hawks were able to recover in the final frame and picked up goals by Matt Argentina, Mason Reiners and Ryan O’Hara to seal the deal.

“This really is a good team we have here,” claimed Jeannette. “We just have to figure out how to put three good periods together. We’ll figure it out.”