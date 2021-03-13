UHSL: Waterloo thrashes Lincoln, 6-2

After a staggering defeat Friday night in Lincoln, the Waterloo Black Hawks returned home to face the Stars on Saturday at Young Arena. Then the Black Hawks returned the favor with a 6-2 thrashing of Lincoln.
Waterloo came out hot in the opening frame as Dane Montgomery found the sweet spot between the pipes giving the home team a 1-0 lead.
Moments earlier, the Stars put a furious rush on the Black Hawks crease with Emmett Croteau, standing between the posts. The Stars unloaded five shots at Croteau who blocked the first attempt, then put on a blistering display of goalie excellence as he turned back the final four shots from every angle possible.
“We got good goaltending tonight and that really helps,” said Watelroo coach P.K. O’Handley. “I thought he (Emmett) did a great job keeping them out and gave the momentum to our side.
“Then (Jacob) Jeannette, who has been playing pretty well lately, got a couple nice goals and that helped settle things down a bit.”
Jeannette circled from behind the net on his first tally, and put a shot on goal that was blocked by Stars’ keeper Ryan Oullette, but he failed to bury the puck. Jeannette picked up the loose puck and got it under Oullette’s mitt with a backhand for a 2-0 lead.
Five minutes later, Jeannette found the nylon from a little further out but in the same spot as the puck snuck over the mitt once again and the Hawks were up 3-0.
“On the first one, the puck kind of bounced up and was a little too far away,” said Jeannette. “I chipped on it and threw it with a backhand and it just went in. I didn’t think it was going to go. Then the second one didn’t looked like it would go but it did.”
Waterloo enjoyed a 3-0 lead at the intermission, but entered unfriendly ice for the second period.
The Hawks have surrendered 10 second period goals over the last three games and it got a little shaky during the second frame Saturday.
The Stars (12-23-2-0) picked up a pair of goals in that frame making for a tight third period.
“I think we fell asleep in the second,” said O’Handley. “If I could figure out why this has happened I would be a genius. The guys regrouped at the end and they won the game. It’s a good group of guys and you can tell they really care for each other. They are much better than their record shows.”
The Hawks were able to recover in the final frame and picked up goals by Matt Argentina, Mason Reiners and Ryan O’Hara to seal the deal.
“This really is a good team we have here,” claimed Jeannette. “We just have to figure out how to put three good periods together. We’ll figure it out.”
SCORE BY PERIODS
Lincoln 0 2 0—2
Waterloo 3 0 3—6
FIRST PERIOD—1. Waterloo, Dane Montgomery (Alex Gaffney, Max Sasson) 11:19, 2. Waterloo, Jacob Jeannette (Tucker Ness, Ryan O’Hara) 13:51, 3. Waterloo, Jeannette (Mason ReinEthan Szmagaj, Wat. () 17:16ers, Wylie) 18:31. Penalties—Dominic James, Lin. (unsportsmanlike conduct) :50, Montgomery, Wat. (intereference) 1:20, Cooper Wylie, Wat. (hooking) 16:08, James, Lin. (hooking) 16:08, Nick Nardecchia, Lin. (roughing) 16:08, Matt Argentina, Wat. (roughing) 16:08.
SECOND PERIOD—4. Lincoln, Jack Horbach (Nikolai Mayorov, Jack O’Leary) 4:10pp, 5. Lincoln, James Stefan (Jake Beaune, Trevor Mitchell) 9:56. Penalties—Wylie, Wat. (holding) 3:34, 12:37, Owen Ozar, Wat. (high sticking) 12:37.
THIRD PERIOD—6. Waterloo, Matt Argentina (Sasson, Michael LaStarza) :35, 7. Waterloo, Reiners (Wyatt Schingoethe, Charlie Strobel) 9:39, 8. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (Wylie) 13:15. Penalties—Beaune, Lin. (roughing) 14:03, Beaune, Lin. (misconduct) 14:03, Gleb Veremyev,Lin. (roughing) 14:03, Kyler Kleven, Wat. (roughing) 14:03, Horbach, Lin. (roughing) 17:16, Horbach, Lin. (misconduct continuing altercation) 17:16, Ethan Szmagaj, Wat. (roughing) 17:16, Szmagaj, Wat. (misconduct continuing altercation) 17:16.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Lincoln 12 14 10—36
Waterloo 15 8 16—39
Goaltenders—Lincoln, Ryan Ouellette (33 saves), Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (34saves).
Officials—Referee, Sam Heidemann. Linesman, Richard Faron and Aaron McCrary.
FridayThe Lincoln Stars scored three times each in the second and third period as the Stars pulled away from the Waterloo Black Hawks for a 7-3 United States Hockey League win in Lincoln, Neb.
Aidan Thompson had two goals and two assists to lead Lincoln.
Waterloo received goals from Michael LaStarza, Max Sasson and Dane Montgomery.
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 0 2 — 3
Lincoln 1 3 3 — 7
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Lincoln, Carter Schade (Aidan Thompson, Jack O’Leary), 17:42, 2. Waterloo, Dane Waterloo (Max Sasson), 19:01. Penalties – Alex Gaffney Wat (tripping), 5:28, Owen Ozar, Wat (slashing), 16:20, James Stefan, Lin (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:20.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Lincoln, Jack Horbach (Noah Laba, Gleb Vermyev) 6:25, 4. Lincoln, Michael Mastrodomenico (Trevor Mitchell, Thompson), 9:49, 5. Lincoln, Stanley Cooley (Griffin Juereck, Nick Nardecchia), 12:39. Penalties – Veremyev, Lin (high sticking), 1:21, Ethan Szmagaj, Wat (interference), 14:29, Horbach, Lin (19:55.
THIRD PERIOD – 6. Waterloo, Michael LaStarza (unassisted), 1:01, pp, 7. Lincoln, Charles Alexis Legault (Jack O’Leary, Clay Hanus), 4:30, 8. Waterloo, Sasson (Ozar), 7:16, sh, 9. Lincoln, Thompson (Nikolai Mayorov, O’Leary), 8:45, pp, 10. Lincoln, Thompson (O’Leary), 16:33. Penalties – Jacob Jeannette, Wat (major-fighting, misconduct, 6:39, Jake Beauun, Lin (major-fighting, misconduct), 6:39, Szmagaj, Wat (cross checking), 6:59, O’Leary, Lin (elbowing), 11:01, Bench, Wat (too many men), 18:13, Laba, Lin (roughing), 18:13.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 12 13 10 — 35
Lincoln 14 11 8 – 33
Goalies – Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (26 saves). Lincoln, Ryan Ouellette (32 saves). Referee – Trevor Wohlford. Linesman – Michael Ifkovits