UHSL: Des Moines dominates Black Hawks, 8-1

DES MOINES — Des Moines needed just 27 shots to light the lamp eight times Saturday night during an 8-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Alex Laferriere led Des Moines with a hat trick and Simon Mack scored twice. Waterloo’s lone goal came from Teddy Langerback off an Ethan Szmagaj assist 13 minutes, 44 seconds into the third period.

Des Moines converted 3 of 8 power-play opportunities, while Waterloo went 0-for-5 with an extra man.

FridayAt Omaha, Waterloo took just 14 minutes to jump out to a 3-1 lead, but Omaha rallied to secure a 5-4 victory inside Ralston Arena.

The Black Hawks (10-17-1) came up empty handed on all four power play opportunities and lost despite holding a 35-29 advantage in shots.

Omaha (17-14-0) had five different players find the net to overcome Waterloo’s season high three first period tallies. The Lancers cut their deficit to 3-2 when TJ Schweighardt scored just under 16 minutes into the first period. Owen Fowler then tied the score off a Kyle Bettens assist just under nine minutes into the second period.

Waterloo pulled in front on Michael LaStarza’s goal five minutes after the Lancers’ equalizer, but Omaha’s Ryan Conroy drew his team even five minutes later.