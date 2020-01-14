Tri-City storms past Waterloo, 4-3

“We got away from everything really,” O’Handley said. “I can’t say it was one thing. We are fragmented a little bit. One mistake leads to two and two leads to three and that is kind of what we've done the last four or five games. We’ve gotten away with it sometimes and sometimes we haven’t.”

Ambrosio tied the game with a power-play goal with 7:50 left in the second, and Joey Cipollone scored on a breakaway with 2:56 remaining to put the Storm ahead for good.

Mitchell Miller made it a two-goal game just 2:15 into the third, before Waterloo’s Kyle Haskins scored to cut the Black Hawks' deficit to one with 10:46 remaining.

“Puck management in the second period was just terrible,” O’Handley said. “Turnovers. Forcing plays that weren’t there into a turnover and if you are not going to back pressure properly, you are going to get what you get and we got it.

“So, we've got a lot of things to correct.”

The Black Hawks played without several regulars -- Connor Caponi, Joey Cassetti and Ryan Drkulec -- due to either injury or illness.