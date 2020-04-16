Tommy Hawk to greet fans -- safely

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Black Hawks mascot Tommy Hawk will be at Young Arena Friday to welcome Black Hawks fans (from a social distancing-appropriate proximity) bringing cans, cards, and cloth to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pull up to the rink’s front steps between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday to make a donation of food, gift cards for hospital workers, or fabric and other materials which can be turned into protective face masks, and you will receive an appreciative wave from Tommy.

“A lot of people are looking for an outlet to do something good, and we think the team can help channel that urge,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “This would have been the final weekend of our regular season, and even though our players don’t have the chance to win any more games, we’d like to make a difference in a different way.”