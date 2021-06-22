Timeline of P.K. O'Handley's career with Waterloo Black Hawks

A Cedar Valley Icon
Timeline of P.K. O’Handley’s tenure as head coach of the Waterloo Black Hawks
- May 22, 2002, Waterloo Black Hawks owner Butch Johnson announces the hiring of former North Iowa Huskies head coach and current Florida Everblades assistant coach P.K. O’Handley as the Black Hawks 22nd head coach. O’Handley is formally introduced a week later.
- In his first season as head coach, the Black Hawks win a then franchise record 38 games and the United States Hockey League’s Eastern Division title during the 2002-03 season.
- May 5, 2004, in front of a sellout crowd that some estimated at more than 3,500 fans inside Young Arena, the Black Hawks win the franchise’s only Clark Cup championship with a 2-1 win over Tri-City to win the series, 3 games to 1.
- 2006-07, Waterloo wins its first Anderson Cup after winning the USHL regular-season title by setting a franchise record with 39 wins.
- In 2009, O’Handley serves as an assistant on the United States National Junior Team at the World Junior Championships in Buffalo.
- August, 2012, O’Handley leads the Black Hawks to Siberia to participate in the Junior Club World Cup against teams from 10 different countries. Waterloo claims the silver medal and no American team since has finished better at the event.
- Led by future NHL players Brandon Montour, Zach Sanford, Cal Petersen, Patrick Russell and Mark Friedman, the Black Hawks record a 16-game win streak while going 44-11-5 in the regular season in 2013-14.
- Jan. 18, 2014, with a 2-1 win over USA Hockey’s National Development Program, O’Handley wins his 390th regular-season game since coming to Waterloo. Coupled with his 140 wins at North Iowa, it passes O’Handley over Mike Hastings for most USHL victories.
- St. Patrick’s Day, 2016, with a 6-5 win over Muskegon, O’Handley reaches 600 wins.
- On Dec. 15, 2018, a 5-3 win over the Madison Capitals gives O’Handley’s his 700th win.
- June 22, 2021, O’Handley announces he is stepping away from coaching and sticking with the organization as President of Hockey Operations.