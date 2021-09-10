Smaby, Waterloo Black Hawks set to open 2021-22 USHL preseason slate

WATERLOO – It’s been a fast month and a half since Matt Smaby was hired to be the Waterloo Black Hawks new head coach.

As excited as he is, Smaby admits its hard to fathom the Black Hawks will be on the ice against an opponent Saturday

“Honestly, it has been great,” Smaby said on the eve of Waterloo’s first exhibition game in Sioux City Saturday against Tri-City at 4 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center. “There have been a lot of moving pieces while getting settled in, getting squared away.

“We have now been on the ice for three days and have made some big strides. For us as a staff it is to keep learning the players on our team. It’s been a fun process. I’m excited about our team.”

Smaby was able to get acquainted with a lot of his players at tryout camp in early August after he was hired.

The team officially opened camp Tuesday and it has been a lot of meetings and a lot of ice time, and there is still a lot more teaching for Smaby and his staff left to do before the Black Hawks open the United States Hockey League regular season on Sept. 23 against Green Bay in Pittsburgh, Pa.