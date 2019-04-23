SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls rode a four-goal second period to a 6-2 win over Waterloo Tuesday night in Game 3 of a United States Hockey League second-round Clark Cup playoff series.
The Stampede lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and host the Black Hawks again Wednesday night in Game 4.
Tuesday’s game was a penalty-filled affair with 35 total infractions whistled and 19 power-play opportunities — 11 for Sioux Falls and eight for Waterloo.
It was also a game when the Black Hawks controlled play for much of the opening period, but had nothing on the scoreboard to show for it. Waterloo outshot Sioux Falls 12-3, but Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stauber kept the puck out of the net.
Sioux Falls then erupted midway through the second period.
Jared Westcott, Jami Krannila and Ryan Sullivan all scored in a span of 4:01 and suddenly it was a 3-0 game. That sent Black Hawks goalie Evan Fear to the bench in favor of Jared Moe, but the Stampede kept the pressure on.
Waterloo made it 3-1 when Kyle Haskins converted assists from Griffin Ness and Jacob Bengtsson at 13:28, then the teams traded power-play goals. Brenden Olson restored Sioux Falls’ three-goal advantage at the 14:34 mark, then Xander Lamppa connected with an assist from Brock Paul to get the Black Hawks within 4-2 by period’s end.
Penalties hampered Waterloo’s comeback bid with the Black Hawks taking four in a row and skating shorthanded for most of the first 11 minutes of the final period.
Sioux Falls got a goal from Cade Borchardt at 8:58 to make it 5-2, then finished Waterloo off with a power-play tally at 18:13.
Sioux Falls 6, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 2 0 — 2
Sioux Falls 0 4 2 — 6
FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Olson-SF (hooking) 5:30, Montgomery-Wat. (roughing) 8:17, Stevens-SF (roughing) 8:17, Sorensen-Wat. (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:03, Lee-SF (unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:03, Ohrvall-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 17:06, Krannila-SF (unsportsmanlike conduct) 17:06, Lamppa-Wat. (cross-checking) 17:29, Sioux Falls bench (too many men) 19:45.
SECOND PERIOD — 1. Sioux Falls, Westcott (Bride, Crozier), 9:14. 2. Sioux Falls, Krannila (Kessel), 11:46. 3. Sioux Falls, Sullivan (Chambers), 13 15. 4. Waterloo, Haskins (Ness, Bengtsson), 13:28. 5. Sioux Falls, Olson (Klee, Bride), pp, 14:34. 6. Waterloo, Lamppa (Paul), pp, 16:24. Penalties — Marooney-Wat. (slashing) 2:35, Ivanyuzhenkov-SF (elbowing) 3:33, Montgomery-Wat. (tripping) 6:20, Ohrvall-Wat. (slashing) 13:15, Borchardt-SF (slashing) 13:15, Stevens-SF (high-sticking) 14:44, Kessel-SF (boarding) 14:55, Klee-SF (slashing) 17:23, Paul-Wat. (double roughing) 18:31, Crozier-SF (roughing) 18:31, Bengtsson-Wat. (slashing) 20:00, Ivanyuzhenkov-SF (roughing) 20:00.
THIRD PERIOD — 7. Sioux Falls, Borchardt (unassisted), 8:58. 8. Sioux Falls, Johnson (Westcott, Tabakin), pp, 18:13. Penalties — Ness-Wat. (tripping) :38, Lamppa-Wat. (interference) 3:44, Sorensen-Wat. (head contact) 4:21, Drkulec-Wat. (roughing) 10:55, Borchardt-SF (cross-checking) 11:19, Westcott-SF (tripping) 12:09, Schingoethe-Wat. (major cross-checking, game misconduct) 13:59, Ivanyuzhenkov-SF (slashing) 14:56, Marooney-Wat. (major head contact, game misconduct) 16:18, Lagerback-Wat. (misconduct) 20:00.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 12 12 5 — 29
Sioux Falls 3 13 15 — 31
Power-plays — Waterloo, 1-for-8. Sioux Falls, 2-for-11.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Fear (14 SOG, 11 saves), Moe (17 SOG, 14 saves). Sioux Falls, Stauber (29 SOG, 27 saves).
Officials — Referees, Fleming, Rasky. Linesmen, Aronson, Rankin. Att. — 3,962.
