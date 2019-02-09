WATERLOO — Just when it appeared the Waterloo Black Hawks were headed for a ninth consecutive United States Hockey League win, a Stampede took place at Young Arena.
The Black Hawks (27-11-3-1) got off to a strong start with a pair of goals in the first 7 minutes, 6 seconds.
Matej Blumel struck first 3:57 into the game, then Connor Caponi made it 2-0 just over three minutes later.
Then Sioux Falls erupted. The Stampede (26-10-3-1) made it 2-1 8:59 into the third period on a power play. Then they tied it at the 15:11 mark and took a 3-2 lead at 16:56 before finishing Waterloo off with a pair of empty net scores in the final 1:10.
Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux Falls 0 0 5 — 5
Waterloo 2 0 0 — 2
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Blumel (Montgomery, Ohrvall), 3:57. 2. Waterloo, Caponi (Haskins, Bengtsson), 7:06. Penalties — Blumel-Wat. (tripping) 1:47, Werstcott-SF (roughing) 16:22, Sorensen-Wat. (roughing) 16:22.
SECOND PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Palmer-Wat. (holding) 5:09, Phillips-SF (hooking) 5:42, Palmer-Wat. (interference) 8:25, Borchardt-SF (slashing) 9:31, Westcott-SF (slashing) 10:52, Stevens-SF (holding) 16:23.
THIRD PERIOD — 3. Sioux Falls, Borchardt (Ivanyuzhenkov, Phillips), pp, 8:59. 4. Sioux Falls, Borchardt (Ivanyuzhenkov, Krannila), 15:11. 5. Sioux Falls, Ivanyuzhenkov (Borchardt, Crozier), 16:56. 6. Sioux Falls, Romano (Ivanyuzhenkov), en, 18:50. 7. Sioux Falls, Sullivan (Chambers, Berglund), en, 19:50. Penalty — Lamppa-Wat. (head contact) 7:46.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux Falls 13 7 12 — 32
Waterloo 12 10 10 — 32
Power-plays — Sioux Falls, 1-for-4. Waterloo, 0-for-4.
Goaltenders — Sioux Falls, Stauber (32 SOG, 30 saves). Waterloo, Stein (30 SOG, 27 saves).
Officials — Referee, Larson. Linesmen, McDonald, Rankin. Att. — 3,085.
