SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sioux Falls' Brian Chambers scored 8 minutes, 25 seconds into overtime Wednesday night as the Stampede eliminated Waterloo from the USHL's Clark Cup playoffs, 2-1.

Waterloo got a second-period power-play goal from Kyle Haskins with assists from Jacob Bengtsson and Matej Blumel to break up 34 minutes of scoreless hockey.

With goaltender Evan Fear denying everything Sioux Falls threw at him, the Black Hawks nearly nursed that lead to a win that would have returned the series to Waterloo for Game 5.

Instead, the Stampede scored on its ninth power-play opportunity of the game with just 4:05 left in regulation and the game went to overtime tied 1-1.

Waterloo put three shots on goal in the extra period, but couldn't crack Sioux Falls' Jaxson Stauber before Chambers ended it.

Fear finished with 26 saves for the Black Hawks, while Stauber had 29 for the Stampede.

