Sioux Falls clips Black Hawks in OT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Brenden Olson's goal 1 minute, 39 seconds into overtime lifted Sioux Falls to a 3-2 United States Hockey League win over Waterloo Friday in the first of a two-game weekend series.
The Stampede (16-16-3-0) tied the game with 8:29 remaining in regulation.
Sioux Falls led 1-0 after the opening period, but Wyatt Schingoethe scored the only goal of the second period to tie it for the Black Hawks, then connected again 3:52 into the third to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead.
The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (26-8-2-0) had a 43-25 advantage in shots on goal, but Sioux Falls' Jaxson Stauber was tough to beat in the net as the Stampede won for the fourth straight game.
