Sioux Falls clips Black Hawks in OT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Brenden Olson's goal 1 minute, 39 seconds into overtime lifted Sioux Falls to a 3-2 United States Hockey League win over Waterloo Friday in the first of a two-game weekend series.

The Stampede (16-16-3-0) tied the game with 8:29 remaining in regulation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Falls led 1-0 after the opening period, but Wyatt Schingoethe scored the only goal of the second period to tie it for the Black Hawks, then connected again 3:52 into the third to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead.

The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (26-8-2-0) had a 43-25 advantage in shots on goal, but Sioux Falls' Jaxson Stauber was tough to beat in the net as the Stampede won for the fourth straight game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.