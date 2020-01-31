You are the owner of this article.
Sioux Falls clips Black Hawks in OT
USHL HOCKEY

Sioux Falls clips Black Hawks in OT

Wyatt Schingoethe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Brenden Olson's goal 1 minute, 39 seconds into overtime lifted Sioux Falls to a 3-2 United States Hockey League win over Waterloo Friday in the first of a two-game weekend series.

The Stampede (16-16-3-0) tied the game with 8:29 remaining in regulation.

Sioux Falls led 1-0 after the opening period, but Wyatt Schingoethe scored the only goal of the second period to tie it for the Black Hawks, then connected again 3:52 into the third to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead.

The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (26-8-2-0) had a 43-25 advantage in shots on goal, but Sioux Falls' Jaxson Stauber was tough to beat in the net as the Stampede won for the fourth straight game.

+1 
ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

Sioux Falls 3, Waterloo 2, OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;1;1;0 -- 2

Sioux Falls;1;0;1;1 -- 3

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Sioux Falls, Westcott (Nause), 15:54. Penalty -- Montgomery-Wat. (charging), 11:42.

SECOND PERIOD -- 2. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Ness), 16:07. Penalty -- Sullivan-SF (high-sticking) 8:32.

THIRD PERIOD -- 3. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Montgomery), 3:52. 4. Sioux Falls, Westcott (MacDonald, Phillips), 11:31. Penalties -- none.

OVERTIME -- 5. Sioux Falls, Olson (Anderson, MacDonald), 1:39. Penalties -- none.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;9;18;15;1 -- 43

Sioux Falls;9;8;6;2 -- 25

Power-plays -- Waterloo 0-for-1. Sioux Falls 0-for-1.

Goaltenders -- Waterloo, Carriere (25 SOG, 22 saves). Sioux Falls, Stauber (43 SOG, 41 saves).

Officials -- Referee, Andrade. Linesmen, Mack, Gorcoff. Att. -- 5,617.

