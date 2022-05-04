 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City ends Waterloo Black Hawks' season, 3-0

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers took advantage of their home-ice opportunity on Tuesday.

The Musketeers won Game 3 of the Clark Cup Western Conference semifinals 3-0 over the Waterloo Black Hawks.

With the win, Sioux City moves onto the USHL Western finals, which begin later this week.

Tabor Heaslip scored the first goal, which came at the 17-minute, 25-second mark of the first period. Grant Slukynsky and Nick Pierre had assists on that play.

Then, Tomi Leppanen scored an unassisted goal in the third period.

Ben Steeves added the insurance goal on an empty-net situation in the final minute of the game.

