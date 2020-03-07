Schingoethe, Cassetti lead Black Hawks to big win at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – Wyatt Schingoethe had a hat trick, and Joe Cassetti registered five points as the Waterloo Black Hawks dominated the Sioux City Musketeers for the second consecutive night in an 8-2 United States Hockey League victory Saturday.

One night after Waterloo won 5-0, Schingoethe and Cassetti combined for three first-period goals for the Black Hawks.

Schingoethe scored just 1 minute and 4 seconds into the game, and then added his second goal with 13:11 left. Cassetti assisted on both. Then Cassetti found the back of the net with a power-play goal with 7:55 left in the period on assists from Aaron Bohlinger and Schingoethe.

Bohlinger also assisted on the first goal.

Patrick Guzzo made it 4-0 just 2:02 into the second, before Schingoethe scored with 13:13 to go to complete his hat trick.

Cassetti scored 1:31 into the third, and Luke Bast scored a short-handed goal to make it 7-0 before Sioux City broke up the shut out with a power-play goal.

With the score 7-2, Ryder Rolston closed out the scoring with 3:19 remaining.

Gabriel Carriere made 22 saves for his 21st victory of the season.

Waterloo is at Dubuque Wednesday.

