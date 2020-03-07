You are the owner of this article.
Schingoethe, Cassetti lead Black Hawks to big win at Sioux City
USHL HOCKEY

Schingoethe, Cassetti lead Black Hawks to big win at Sioux City

Wyatt Schingoethe

Wyatt Schingoethe

SIOUX CITY – Wyatt Schingoethe had a hat trick, and Joe Cassetti registered five points as the Waterloo Black Hawks dominated the Sioux City Musketeers for the second consecutive night in an 8-2 United States Hockey League victory Saturday.

One night after Waterloo won 5-0, Schingoethe and Cassetti combined for three first-period goals for the Black Hawks.

Schingoethe scored just 1 minute and 4 seconds into the game, and then added his second goal with 13:11 left. Cassetti assisted on both. Then Cassetti found the back of the net with a power-play goal with 7:55 left in the period on assists from Aaron Bohlinger and Schingoethe.

Bohlinger also assisted on the first goal.

Patrick Guzzo made it 4-0 just 2:02 into the second, before Schingoethe scored with 13:13 to go to complete his hat trick.

Cassetti scored 1:31 into the third, and Luke Bast scored a short-handed goal to make it 7-0 before Sioux City broke up the shut out with a power-play goal.

With the score 7-2, Ryder Rolston closed out the scoring with 3:19 remaining.

Gabriel Carriere made 22 saves for his 21st victory of the season.

Waterloo is at Dubuque Wednesday.

Waterloo 8, Sioux City 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 3 2 3 — 8

Sioux City 0 0 2 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Wyatt Schingoethe (Joe Cassetti, Aaron Bohlinger), 1:04, 2. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Cassetti), 6:49, 3. Waterloo, Cassetti (Bohlinger, Schingoethe), 12:05, pp. Penalties – Connor Caponi, Wat (holding), 7:08, Brian Carrabes, SC (hooking), 10:16, Caponi, Wat (roughing), 16:58.

SECOND PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Patrick Guzzo (Ryder Rolston), 2:02, 5. Waterloo, Schingoethe (unassisted), 6:47.. Penalties – Joey Strada, Wat (roughing), 6:10, Sam Antenucci, SC (roughing), 6:10.

THIRD PERIOD – 6. Waterloo, Cassetti (unassisted), 1:31, 7. Waterloo, Luke Bast (Cassetti, Mason Reiners), 8:29, sh. 8. Sioux City, Gabe Blanchard (unassisted), 9:55, 9. Sioux City, Evan Bushy (unassisted), 10:30., 10. Waterloo, Ryder Rolston (unassisted), 16:41. Penalties — Jacob Bengtsson, Wat (hooking), 7:58. Griffin Ness, Wat (high sticking), 8:18.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 12 15 14 — 41

Sioux City 6 9 8 — 24

Goalies – Waterloo, Gabriel Carriere (22 Saves). Sioux City, Ethan Haider (33 Saves). Referee – Jake Jackson. Linesmen – Michael Ifkovits, Aaron Mostrom.

+1 
Joe Cassetti

Joe Cassetti

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

