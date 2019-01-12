KEARNEY, Neb. — Isaiah Saville stonewalled Waterloo for the second straight night as USHL-leading Tri-City completed a weekend sweep of the Black Hawks Saturday night, 5-2.
Saville, who posted a shutout Friday, turned away 43 shots Saturday.
Waterloo did get the game’s first goal when Joe Cassetti connected 2 minutes, 46 seconds into the game, but Tri-City reeled off three unanswered goals to lead 3-1 after one period.
After a scoreless second period, Cassetti scored again to get the Black Hawks within 3-2, but Saville didn’t anything else past him and the Storm (25-6-1-1) tacked on goals at the 9:33 and 16:23 mark to set the final margin.
Waterloo fell to 19-10-3-1.
Tri-City 5, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 0 1 — 2
Tri-City 3 0 2 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Cassetti (Blumel), 2:46. 2. Tri-City, Colella (Acosta, Attard), 3:06. 3. Tri-City, Furry (Budy, Colella), 6:01. 4. Tri-City, McMenamin (Furry Budy), 16:54. Penalties — Haskins-Wat. (hooking) 12:19, Kalezic-TC (cross-checking) 19:21.
SECOND PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — McWard-TC (kneeing) 3:43, Firstov-Wat. (slashing) 5:09, Caponi-Wat. (roughing) 7:56, Attard-TC (roughing) 7:56, Caponi-Wat. (slashing) 8:30, Caponi-Wat. (head contact) 16:44.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Cassetti (Schingoethe), 1:01. 6. Tri-City, Budy (Furry, Jones), pp, 9:33. 7. Tri-City, Forsmark (Budy, Furry), 16:23. Penalties — Montgomery-Wat. (tripping) 1:47, Marooney-Wat. (holding) 8:37, Furry-TC (interference) 13:29, Waterloo bench 18:03.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 15 19 11 — 45
Tri-City 12 12 8 — 32
Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-3, Tri-City 1-for-6.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (10 SOG, 7 saves), Moe (22 SOG, 20 saves). Tri-City, Saville (45 SOG, 43 saves).
Officials — Referees, Rasky, Jackson. Linesmen, Smith, Darcy. Att. — 2,253.
