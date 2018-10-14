WATERLOO — Green Bay scored 4 minutes, 7 seconds into overtime to spoil Waterloo’s United States Hockey League home opener Saturday night at Young Arena, 5-4.
The Black Hawks (2-0-1-2) broke on top 6:41 into the game on an unassisted tally by Emil Ohrvall. Then, after the Gamblers drew even just about a minute later, Griffin Ness converted a power play opportunity with assists from Austen Swankler and Ohrvall for a 2-1 Waterloo lead.
Green Bay scored the only goal of the middle period to make it a 2-2 game.
The Black Hawks regained the lead at 3-2 just 1:40 into the third period on Vladislav Firstov’s power-play tally with assists from Matej Blumel and Matt Koopman.
The Gamblers responded with the next two goals for a 4-3 lead with just under five minutes to play.
Connor Caponi used an assist from Mason Palmer to tally a shorthanded goal at the 16:54 mark that made it a 4-4 game and neither team could end it in regulation.
In the extra period, Chris Giroday’s second goal of the night gave Green Bay the win.
Waterloo returns to action Thursday when Youngstown visits Young Arena for a 7 p.m. contest.
Green Bay 5, Waterloo 4, OT
SCORE BY PERIODS
Green Bay 1 1 2 1 — 5
Waterloo 2 0 2 0 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Ohrvall (unassisted), 6:41. 2. Green Bay, Tucker (Perbix), 7:40. 3. Waterloo, Ness (Swankler, Ohrvall), pp, 19:31. Penalties — Koopman-Wat. (slashing) :33, Green Bay (too many men) 13:49, Oksanen-GB (slashing) 17:41.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Green Bay, Herrmann (Leitner, Murtazin), 8:16. Penalties — Spott-GB (slashing) 3:27, Herrmann-GB (boarding) 15:04, Sorensen-Wat. (roughing) 15:34, Grundy-GB (roughing) 20:00, Caponi-Wat. (roughing) 20:00.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Firstov (Blumel, Koopman), pp, 1:40. 6. Green Bay, Herrmann (Spott, Maust), 5:26. 7. Green Bay, Giroday (Spott, Wendt), 15:09. 8. Waterloo, Caponi (Palmer), sh, 16:54. Penalties — Green Bay (too many men) 1:03, Caponi-Wat. (high-sticking) 3:25, Herrmann-GB (fighting, misconduct) 12:05, Schmidt-Wat. (fighting-misconduct) 12:05, Waterloo bench (too many men) 16:12.
OVERTIME — 9. Green Bay, Giroday (Leitner, Prokop), 4:07. Penalties — none.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Green Bay 7 9 6 2 — 24
Waterloo 12 15 13 1 — 41
Power-plays — Green Bay 0-for-4, Waterloo 2-for-5.
Goaltenders — Green Bay, Fear (41 SOG, 37 saves). Waterloo, Moe (24 SOG, 19 saves).
Officials — Referee, Jackson. Linesmen, Dykstra, Clark. Att. — 2,400.
