WATERLOO — Ben Meyers scored with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining as Fargo ended a lengthy Waterloo streak Saturday night at Young Arena with a 4-3 triumph.
The Black Hawks (5-1-3-1) had picked up at least one point in the standings in their first nine games this season.
The Force (4-4-0-2) put Waterloo in an early hole with a goal just 28 seconds into the game. The Black Hawks’ Ethan Szmagaj answered at the 3:19 mark and each team tacked on one more first-period goal for a 2-2 tie. Wyatt Schingoethe tallied for Waterloo.
Fargo took a 3-2 lead with a shorthanded score, but the Black Hawks drew even again on Ryan Drkulec’s goal with just 1 second left in the period and the game remained tied until Meyers’ late tally.
The Black Hawks play at Sioux City Tuesday.
Fargo 4, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Fargo 2 1 1 — 4
Waterloo 2 1 0 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Fargo, Gratton (unassisted), :28. 2. Waterloo, Szmagaj (Swankler, Guzzo), 3:19. 3. Fargo, Pavel (Harrison, Appendino), 7:32, 4. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Swankler, Drkulec), 9:01. Penalties — none.
SECOND PERIOD — 5. Fargo, Drobot (Crone, Harrison), sh, 11:29. 6. Waterloo, Drkulec (Guzzo, Sorensen), 19:59. Penalties — Randklev-Far. (tripping) 9:29, Ugbekile-Far. (interference) 15:08, Ness-Wat. (tripping) 17:06.
THIRD PERIOD — 7. Fargo, Meyers (Nodler, Crone), 18:35. Penalty — Blumel-Wat. (delay) 4:30.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Fargo 8 15 10 — 33
Waterloo 9 10 11 — 30
Power-plays — Fargo 0-for-2, Waterloo 0-for-2.
Goaltenders — Fargo, Bischel (30 SOG, 27 saves). Waterloo, Moe (33 SOG, 29 saves).
Officials — Referees, Hankes, Stragar. Linesmen, Dykstra, McDonald. Att. — 2,075.
