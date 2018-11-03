Try 1 month for 99¢

DUBUQUE -- Logan Pietila scored midway through the third period to break a 3-3 tie and Dubuque held off Waterloo 4-3 in United States Hockey League action Saturday.

The Black Hawks (7-2-3-1) fell behind 2-0 in the opening period as Dubuque's Willie Knierim scored on a power play at the 4:37 mark and then again with 56 seconds left in the frame.

Waterloo's Griffin Ness erased that deficit in a matter of seconds, connecting at the 3:12 and 3:44 marks of the middle period to tie the game 2-2.

Dubuque (6-5-1-1) regained the lead at the 15:13 mark of the second, but Ness' third tally of the night, on a power play with just 6 seconds on the clock, pulled the Black Hawks even again.

Waterloo outshot the Fighting Saints 10-6 in the final period, but couldn't get the equalizer.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments