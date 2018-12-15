MADISON, Wis. — Waterloo got a hat trick from Kyle Haskins and won its fourth United States Hockey League game in a row Saturday by turning back Madison, 5-3.
The Black Hawks (16-6-3-1) surrendered a goal just 52 seconds into the game and another at the 3:58 mark, but answered both with scores of their own.
Haskins connected at the 1:56 mark to tie it at 1-1 and Dane Montgomery made it 2-2 with his first goal for Waterloo just over a minute after Madison regained the lead. The Black Hawks then got off the ice with the first-period advantage when Haskins scored his second at 14:28.
Haskins completed his hat trick 2:48 into the second go stretch Waterloo’s lead to 4-2.
The margin grew to 5-2 when Vladislav Firstov banged in a power-play goal 7:35 into the third, and that was plenty of cushion for goaltender Logan Stein, who won for the second straight night.
Waterloo 5, Madison 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 3 1 1 — 5
Madison 2 0 1 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Madison, Brand (Bantle, Berger), :52. 2. Waterloo, Haskins (Drkulec, Marooney), 1:56. 3. Madison, Smedsrud (unassisted), 3:58. 4. Waterloo, Montgomery (Guzzo, Engum), 5:14. 5. Waterloo, Haskins (Cassetti, Palmer), 14:28. Penalties — Brand-Mad. (slashing) 15:38, Foskey-Mad. (roughing) 18:39.
SECOND PERIOD — 6. Waterloo, Haskins (Bakich, Drkulec), 2:48. Penalties — Drkulec-Wat. (cross-checking) 4:22, Szmagaj-Wat. (tripping) 12:15, Weber-Mad. (holding) 17:12, Engum-Wat. (roughing) 17:58.
THIRD PERIOD — 7. Waterloo, Firstov (Cassetti, Sorensen), pp, 7:35. 8. Madison, Berger (Foskey), 13:10. Penalties — Berger-Mad. (holding) 3:58, Marooney-Wat. (holding) 4:08, Suter-Mad. (holding) 6:19, Palmer-Wat. (roughing) 8:50, Boyer-Mad. (roughing) 8:50, Berger-Mad. (cross-checking) 11:02, Haskins-Wat. (slashing) 14:03, Lamoreaux-Mad. (tripping) 14:21, Bakich-Wat. (roughing) 16:11, Ohrvall-Wat. (hooking) 16:44, Berger-Mad. (tripping) 18:21, Palmer-Wat. (high-sticking , roughing) 18:59, Petrick-Mad. (holding) 18:59.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 13 7 12 — 32
Madison 8 12 8 — 28
Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-10, Madison 0-for-10.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (28 SOG, 25 saves). Madison, Mackay (13 SOG, 10 saves), Lamoreaux (19 SOG, 17 saves).
Officials — Referee, Vikhter. Linesmen, Dykstra, Rankin. Att. — 2,027.
