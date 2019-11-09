{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Waterloo had a tough time getting the puck past Cedar Rapids goalie Derek Mullahy Saturday as the RoughRiders handed the Black Hawks a 4-1 United States Hockey League defeat.

Mullahy stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced, surrendering only a second-period goal to Waterloo’s Ondrej Psenicka.

That score tied the game at 1-1, but Cedar Rapids went up 2-1 3:30 into the third period and added a power-play tally midway through the period before finishing the scoring with an empty net goal in the closing seconds.

Waterloo fell to 9-3-1-0 for the season while Cedar Rapids improved to 8-6-0-0.

Ced. Rapids 4, Waterloo 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 1 0 — 1

Cedar Rapids 0 1 3 — 4

FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalty — Bast-Wat. (interference) 8:18.

SECOND PERIOD — 1. Cedar Rapids, Silianoff (Sasson), sh, 5:27. 2. Waterloo, Psenicka (Schingoethe, Drkulec), 19:53. Penalties — Zmolek-CR (holding) 4:51, Rudrud-Wat. (slashing) 8:12, Waterloo bench (unsportsmanlike conduct) 16:47, Jeannette-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 16:47.

THIRD PERIOD — 3. Cedar Rapids, Mayorov (Sasson), 3:30. 4. Cedar Rapids, Suda (Rollwagen, Jutting), pp, 11:57. 5. Cedar Rapids, Tonelli (Jutting), en, 18:17. Penalties — Silianoff-CR (tripping) 8:05, Drkulec-Wat. (roughing) 9:58, Psenicka-Wat. (high-sticking) 19:19.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 6 9 11 — 26

Cedar Rapids 8 3 7 — 18

Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-2. Cedar Rapids 1-for-6.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (17 SOG, 14 saves). Cedar Rapids, Mullahy 26 SOG, 25 saves).

Officials — Referees, Anstett, Esposito. Linesman, Almquist. Att. — 2,345.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments