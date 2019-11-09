CEDAR RAPIDS — Waterloo had a tough time getting the puck past Cedar Rapids goalie Derek Mullahy Saturday as the RoughRiders handed the Black Hawks a 4-1 United States Hockey League defeat.
Mullahy stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced, surrendering only a second-period goal to Waterloo’s Ondrej Psenicka.
That score tied the game at 1-1, but Cedar Rapids went up 2-1 3:30 into the third period and added a power-play tally midway through the period before finishing the scoring with an empty net goal in the closing seconds.
Waterloo fell to 9-3-1-0 for the season while Cedar Rapids improved to 8-6-0-0.
Ced. Rapids 4, Waterloo 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 0 — 1
Cedar Rapids 0 1 3 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalty — Bast-Wat. (interference) 8:18.
You have free articles remaining.
SECOND PERIOD — 1. Cedar Rapids, Silianoff (Sasson), sh, 5:27. 2. Waterloo, Psenicka (Schingoethe, Drkulec), 19:53. Penalties — Zmolek-CR (holding) 4:51, Rudrud-Wat. (slashing) 8:12, Waterloo bench (unsportsmanlike conduct) 16:47, Jeannette-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 16:47.
THIRD PERIOD — 3. Cedar Rapids, Mayorov (Sasson), 3:30. 4. Cedar Rapids, Suda (Rollwagen, Jutting), pp, 11:57. 5. Cedar Rapids, Tonelli (Jutting), en, 18:17. Penalties — Silianoff-CR (tripping) 8:05, Drkulec-Wat. (roughing) 9:58, Psenicka-Wat. (high-sticking) 19:19.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 6 9 11 — 26
Cedar Rapids 8 3 7 — 18
Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-2. Cedar Rapids 1-for-6.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (17 SOG, 14 saves). Cedar Rapids, Mullahy 26 SOG, 25 saves).
Officials — Referees, Anstett, Esposito. Linesman, Almquist. Att. — 2,345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.