WATERLOO -- Waterloo completed a home-and-home sweep of Dubuque Saturday with a 5-0 shutout of the Fighting Saints at Young Arena.
The Black Hawks won 4-2 Friday in Dubuque and were locked in another tight game Saturday until a three-goal third period.
Waterloo broke through at the 12:39 mark of the opening period with a goal by Vladislav Firstov.
A pair of power-play goals increased the lead to 3-0. Hank Sorensen converted the man advantage in the second period, then Wyatt Schingoethe connected 4:17 into the third.
Ryan Drkulec added a goal at 13:16 of the third, and Matt Cameron capped the scoring with 1:07 to play.
Jared Moe was stellar in the nets for the Black Hawks, turning away all 25 shots he faced.
Waterloo improved to 22-10-3-1 on the season while Dubuque is now 16-14-3-3.
