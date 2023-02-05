WATERLOO – Gavin O’Connell scored twice in the third period to force overtime and then set up the game winner as the Waterloo Black Hawks rallied for a 4-3 United States Hockey League win over Fargo Saturday at Young Arena.

Trailing 3-1 after a Force power-play goal early in the third, O’Connell scored unassisted to make it 3-2 and then with 1:07 left, and the Black Hawks with an extra attacker on the ice and empty net O’Connell struck again.

A face off in the Fargo zone went into the left corner where Caden Brown picked up the loose puck and his wrap-around attempt was stopped but went straight to O’Connell who slammed it home.

After winning goalie Jack Spicer made a couple of big stops early in overtime, O’Connell led a rush up ice and his backhanded attempt was stopped only for Waterloo defensemen Sam Rinzel picked up the rebound and deposited in the back of net for the game-winner.

O’Connell’s three-point not now gives up 25 points, 13 goals and 12 assists.

The game-winning goal was Rinzel’s sixth of the season. James Hong’s 11th of the year got Waterloo on the board initially in the second.

The Black Hawks outshot Fargo, 20-8 in the third and overtime periods, and Spicer finished with 37 saves to pick up his 18th victory.