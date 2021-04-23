Ryan O'Hara delivers game-winner in Black Hawks' 2-1 victory

The Black Hawks improved to 13-12-1 at home assuring itself of at least a .500 record inside Young Arena with Saturday season finale with Des Moines on slate Saturday night.

The effort in victory provided Waterloo (21-30-1) with a glimpse of what could’ve been in an injury-filled season. Playing with finally a near healthy team, and getting a boost by three new rookies, the Black Hawks out-shot the Buccaneers in every period and got outstanding goaltending from Charlie Glockner in their second to last game of the regular season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a really good game,” O’Hara said. “We wish we would’ve played that way all season. That is the way you win games. We executed to a ‘T’ and that was fun to see.”

“It was a good game,” O’Handley added. “I thought our guys competed their tails off. It was fun to see. It was a great game by both teams right down to the end. Great goaltending on both sides.

“I thought our guys played really hard and really played well. The effort was exceptional and I thought the execution went with the effort.”

It was tied 1-all after one period.