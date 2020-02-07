You are the owner of this article.
Rolston's goal a winner for Black Hawks
USHL HOCKEY

Rolston's goal a winner for Black Hawks

WATERLOO -- Ryder Rolston scored four minutes into overtime to lift Waterloo to a hard-fought 2-1 United States Hockey League win over Fargo Friday at Young Arena.

The first and third periods were scoreless with each team scoring in the middle period. Matthew Argentina gave the Black Hawks a 1-0 lead that Casey McDonald erased a little more than six minutes later for the Force.

Waterloo improved to 27-9-2-0 while Fargo fell to 19-12-2-3.

Waterloo 2, Fargo 1, OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Fargo;0;1;0;0 -- 1

Waterloo;0;1;0;1 -- 2

FIRST PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Kramer-Far. (holding) 3:00, Fargo bench (too many men), 6:37, Waterloo bench (too many men) 11:27, Belpedio-Wat. (tripping) 13:16, Broz-Far. (holding) 14:08.

SECOND PERIOD -- 1. Waterloo, Argentina (Psenicka), 5:13. 2. Fargo, McDonald (Randklev, Ziskie), 11:55. Penalties -- Rolston-Wat. (tripping) 1:52, Bengtsson-Wat. (hooking) 11:55, Engum-Wat. (holding) 15:39, Randklev-Far. (hooking) 16:54.

THIRD PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Kramer-Far. (high-sticking) 2:06, Drkulec-Wat. (hooking) 3:34, Robilotti-Far. (fighting, misconduct) 12:11, Argentina-Wat. (fighting, misconduct) 12:11.

OVERTIME -- 3. Waterloo, Rolston (Cassetti, Bast), 4:00. Penalties -- none.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Fargo;4;8;5;2 -- 19

Waterloo;9;8;8;2 -- 27

Power-plays -- Fargo 0-for-5. Waterloo 0-for-5.

Goaltenders -- Fargo, Boynton (27 SOG, 25 saves). Waterloo, Carriere (19 SOG, 18 saves).

Officials -- Referee, Heidemann. Linesmen, Naylor, Carson. Att. -- 2,256.

